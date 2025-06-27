Wimbledon 2025: Naomi Osaka vs Talia Gibson preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Naomi Osaka vs Talia Gibson

Tournament: Wimbledon 2025

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: London, United Kingdom

Category: Grand Slam

Prize money: $7,34,63,257.50

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | Canada - TSN & RDS | UK - BBC TNT Sports & discovery+ | India - Star Sports & Jio HotStar

Naomi Osaka vs Talia Gibson preview

Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka gets her Wimbledon 2025 campaign underway against Australian qualifier Talia Gibson.

Osaka had a brilliant start to the new season, reaching the final in Auckland, where she had to unfortunately retire from the final due to an abdominal injury. Her next few outings saw her finish in the third round at the Australian Open, the fourth round in Miami, while she suffered a first-round exit in Indian Wells.

The former World No. 1 once again found her rhythm in the WTA 125 event in Saint Malo, where she tasted her first title glory since 2021. Although she made the Round of 16 in Rome, Roland Garros was a major disappointment as she crashed out in Round 1 itself.

In her two grasscourt appearances in Berlin and Bad Homburg, Osaka managed to win just one match in three outings.

Talia Gibson at the 2025 French Open

Talia Gibson, a 21-year-old from Australia, has had most of her success so far on the ITF circuit, where she has won nine singles as well as doubles titles. Her most recent triumph was at the WTTW50 event in Nantes, France, in April this year. She also reached the semifinals at the WTT W100 event in Tokyo as well as the last eight at the WTT W75 event in Trnava 2 and the WTA 125 event in Ilkley.

The World No. 129 came to the Wimbledon qualifiers on the back of a 16-14 win-loss record for the year. The Aussie oozed determination as she fought her way through two-setters out of her three matches to secure a main-draw berth in the grasscourt Major.

Naomi Osaka vs Talia Gibson head-to-head

Since Osaka and Gibson have never crossed paths before, the two are currently in a 0-0 deadlock.

Naomi Osaka vs Talia Gibson odds

Naomi Osaka vs Talia Gibson prediction

Day 3 - Bad Homburg Open Powered By Solarwatt 2025 - Source: Getty

Although Naomi Osaka traditionally underperformed on grass, she should be the heavy favourite going into this contest given her experience. The Japanese have a powerful serve, which should come in handy on the slick surface. Her controlled aggression from the baseline should be the key to winning this match against Gibson, who could be fatigued from her long matches in the qualifiers.

Coupled with the fact that the Aussie youngster will be making her first appearance in the main draw of Wimbledon, the odds will be tilted in Osaka's favour.

Pick: Osaka to win in straight sets

