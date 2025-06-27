Wimbledon 2025: Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner's projected paths to the final

The men's singles draw for Wimbledon 2025 was unveiled on Friday, June 27. All eyes were on Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic, and Jannik Sinner's placements in the draw, the three biggest contenders for the title.

Ad

The three of them have won the past 12 Majors, and their dominance is unlikely to cede any time soon. Despite some setbacks, all of them have mostly competed at a high level this year, especially at the Majors.

The trio will now be eyeing a successful campaign at the All England Club. On that note, here's a look at the players each of them will have to go through to reach the Wimbledon 2025 final:

Ad

Trending

Novak Djokovic's projected path to the Wimbledon final

Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon 2025. (Photo: Getty)

As usual, Djokovic is playing to script more history. He's bidding to claim his record 25th Major title as well as his eighth at Wimbledon. He will begin his quest for the same against Alexandre Muller, who's on a four-match losing streak. He's guaranteed to face a home player in the second round, facing the winner of the match between Dan Evans and Jay Clarke.

Ad

Both British men are ranked outside of the top 100. 30th seed Alex Michelsen is Djokovic's projected third-round opponent. Should the young American falter early on, then Miomir Kecmanovic or former Wimbledon quarterfinalist Christopher Eubanks could be his potential third-round foes.

Either 11th seed Alex de Minaur or 21st seed Tomas Machac could await Djokovic in the fourth round. The latter leads both of them 2-1 in the head-to-head record. Fourth seed Jack Draper should be his quarterfinal opponent as per the seedings. However, the Brit's 2-3 record at Wimbledon doesn't bode well for his chances here.

Ad

If Draper makes another early exit, then the in-form Alexander Bublik or Jakub Mensik, who beat the Serb to win the Miami Open this year, could make the quarterfinals. World No. 1 Sinner is going to be his likely adversary in the semifinal.

Sinner has won their last four matches, but Djokovic has beaten him twice at Wimbledon in the past. If the World No. 1 is eliminated in the initial rounds, then Grigor Dimitrov, Lorenzo Musetti, Ben Shelton, and Tommy Paul are some of the other notable names who could make the last four.

Ad

Djokovic's most likely opponent in the final is going to be two-time defending champion Alcaraz. They have contested the last two finals here, with the Spaniard having the last laugh on both occasions.

Jannik Sinner's projected path to the Wimbledon final

Jannik Sinner at Wimbledon 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Sinner had the French Open trophy within his grasp but blew three championship points in the final against Alcaraz. The loss was clearly on his mind and affected his title defense in Halle last week, losing in the second round. Having reached the final of the last three Majors, he will aim to continue this streak.

Ad

Sinner will take on compatriot Luca Nardi in the first round, followed by either Aleksandar Vukic or Tseng Chun-hsin in the second round. His first real test will come in the form of the 27th seed Denis Shapovalov. The Canadian made the last four here in 2021.

The Italian could bump into 13th seed Tommy Paul, a quarterfinalist here last year, or 19th seed Grigor Dimitrov in the fourth round. Both have dealt with some injury issues in recent times, so they could suffer an early exit.

Ad

Sinner's projected quarterfinal opponent is the seventh seed, Lorenzo Musetti. The latter was one of the most in-form players during the clay swing. However, an injury forced him to retire in the semifinals of the French Open. This will be his first tournament since then. He made the last four at the All England Club a year ago.

Sinner could renew his rivalry with sixth seed Djokovic in the semifinals. Another final against Alcaraz could be on the cards if he knocks out the Serb, giving him the opportunity to avenge his loss in Paris.

Ad

Carlos Alcaraz's projected path to the Wimbledon final

Carlos Alcaraz at Wimbledon 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Alcaraz is in the midst of a purple patch. He hasn't lost prior to the final of a tournament since the start of the clay swing and has extended his unbeaten run to 18 matches. He won the Monte-Carlo Masters, was the runner-up in Barcelona, and emerged victorious at the Italian Open and the French Open.

Ad

Alcaraz continued his winning ways on grass by hoisting the winner's trophy at Queen's Club. The two-time defending champion will begin his title defense against former top 10 player Fabio Fognini. He will face the winner of the match between Oliver Tarvet and Leandro Riedi in the second round.

25th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime could give Alcaraz a run for his money in the third round. However, the Spaniard has won their last four matches, so he's expected to have the upper hand in this showdown.

Ad

Either the 14th seed Andrey Rublev or the 24th seed Stefanos Tsitsipas could be Alcaraz's potential opponent in the fourth round. Both have slowly dropped down in the rankings this year and aren't expected to test the defending champion at this stage.

Eighth seed Holger Rune is expected to be Alcaraz's quarterfinal opponent. While the Dane did beat him in the Barcelona Open final, the former World No. 1 picked up an injury during the match, dashing all hopes of a competitive final. A repeat of what happened a couple of months ago seems unlikely.

Alcaraz could run into either fifth seed Taylor Fritz or ninth seed Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals. Both have done well at Wimbledon in the past. He's likely to face Sinner or Djokovic in the final showdown, two of his biggest rivals at the moment.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Rohit is a journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering tennis. Having been with the company for three years, he has proven himself as a formidable force in the field. With a Master's degree in law, Rohit brings his analytical and research skills to the forefront as a journalist. He stays on top of the game by using social media platforms and never misses a match for on-court insights. He values giving credit where it's due, keeping his reporting fair and accurate.



At the outset of his career, Rohit found his niche in writing previews and SEO pieces and it's this expertise that continues to define his role at Sportskeeda. He is particularly proud of one article that garnered an impressive 750k views and surpassed his "wildest dreams." Rohit is not particularly fond of (GOAT) debates and it is one of the reasons why he left the legal world behind. He prefers to view players in "tiers," where they're all esteemed to an extent. However, if pressed to name favorites, he would choose Serena and Venus Williams. The Williams sisters' journey from humble beginnings to the pinnacle of tennis has been his greatest source of inspiration.



When he isn't busy making spot-on predictions about match outcomes, Rohit likes reading, particularly fantasy, sci-fi, and comics. As an X-Men fanatic, he's also passionate about board games and enjoys watching movies in his spare time. And don't be surprised if you catch him silently wishing to the tennis gods for the removal of ad scoring from doubles. Know More

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis