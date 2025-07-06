Wimbledon 2025: Novak Djokovic vs Alex de Minaur preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (6) Novak Djokovic vs (11) Alex de Minaur
Date: July 7, 2025
Tournament: Wimbledon
Round: Fourth Round (Round of 32)
Venue: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Grass
Prize Money: £53,550,000
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - BBC TNT Sports & Discovery+ | Canada - TSN & RDS | India - Star Sports & Jio Hotstar
Novak Djokovic vs Alex de Minaur preview
6th seed Novak Djokovic will continue his quest for an eighth Wimbledon title with his fourth-round clash set against 11th seed Alex de Minaur.
Following his loss in the semifinals of the French Open, Djokovic skipped a large part of the 2025 grass stint. However, the extra time off to prepare for Wimbledon seemed to be a decision that has paid off well for the former World No. 1.
Despite suffering some health issues in the opening round, Djokovic got past Alexandre Muller 6-1, 6-7(7), 6-2, 6-2. However, his subsequent matches have been one-sided affairs, clinching wins over Dan Evans and Miomir Kecmanovic without dropping a set.
De Minaur, meanwhile, had a concerning stretch ahead of Wimbledon. Following a second-round loss against Alexander Bublik, the Australian chose not to defend his Libema Open title. Instead, he participated at the HSBC Championships, suffering a 4-6, 2-6 opening-round loss against Jiri Lehecka.
But these setbacks didn’t seem to dent his confidence. The 28-year-old has stormed through the first week at SW19, dropping merely one set.
Novak Djokovic vs Alex de Minaur head-to-head
Djokovic leads the head-to-head 3-1. However, De Minaur retired before their quarterfinals clash at Wimbledon 2024.
Novak Djokovic vs Alex de Minaur odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Novak Djokovic vs Alex de Minaur prediction
De Minaur has bounced back strong after a forgettable showing in the previous Grand Slam. However, his serve remains a concern. He has been landing only 54.3% of his first serves and averaging just 4 aces per match. Those numbers will not hold up against one of the game’s greatest returners.
Djokovic, on the other hand, is driven to add a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam title to his collection. He has played very well, hitting 49 aces and losing just one service game during the whole tournament.
Pick: Djokovic to win in four sets.
