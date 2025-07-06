Wimbledon 2025: Novak Djokovic vs Alex de Minaur preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (6) Novak Djokovic vs (11) Alex de Minaur

Date: July 7, 2025

Tournament: Wimbledon

Round: Fourth Round (Round of 32)

Venue: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: £53,550,000

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - BBC TNT Sports & Discovery+ | Canada - TSN & RDS | India - Star Sports & Jio Hotstar

Novak Djokovic vs Alex de Minaur preview

6th seed Novak Djokovic will continue his quest for an eighth Wimbledon title with his fourth-round clash set against 11th seed Alex de Minaur.

Following his loss in the semifinals of the French Open, Djokovic skipped a large part of the 2025 grass stint. However, the extra time off to prepare for Wimbledon seemed to be a decision that has paid off well for the former World No. 1.

Despite suffering some health issues in the opening round, Djokovic got past Alexandre Muller 6-1, 6-7(7), 6-2, 6-2. However, his subsequent matches have been one-sided affairs, clinching wins over Dan Evans and Miomir Kecmanovic without dropping a set.

De Minaur, meanwhile, had a concerning stretch ahead of Wimbledon. Following a second-round loss against Alexander Bublik, the Australian chose not to defend his Libema Open title. Instead, he participated at the HSBC Championships, suffering a 4-6, 2-6 opening-round loss against Jiri Lehecka.

But these setbacks didn’t seem to dent his confidence. The 28-year-old has stormed through the first week at SW19, dropping merely one set.

Novak Djokovic vs Alex de Minaur head-to-head

Djokovic leads the head-to-head 3-1. However, De Minaur retired before their quarterfinals clash at Wimbledon 2024.

Novak Djokovic vs Alex de Minaur odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Novak Djokovic -525 -5.5 (-150) Over 37.5 (+105) Alex de Minaur +360 +5.5 (+105) Under 37.5 (-150)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Novak Djokovic vs Alex de Minaur prediction

De Minaur has bounced back strong after a forgettable showing in the previous Grand Slam. However, his serve remains a concern. He has been landing only 54.3% of his first serves and averaging just 4 aces per match. Those numbers will not hold up against one of the game’s greatest returners.

Djokovic, on the other hand, is driven to add a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam title to his collection. He has played very well, hitting 49 aces and losing just one service game during the whole tournament.

Pick: Djokovic to win in four sets.

