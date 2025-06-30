Wimbledon 2025: Novak Djokovic vs Alexandre Muller preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (6) Novak Djokovic vs Alexandre Muller
Date: July 1, 2025
Tournament: Wimbledon
Round: First Round (Round of 128)
Venue: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Grass
Prize Money: £53,550,000
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, ESPN | UK - BBC | Canada - TSN, RDS
Novak Djokovic vs Alexandre Muller preview
24-time Major champion Novak Djokovic will square off against Alexandre Muller in the first round of Wimbledon 2025.
Djokovic's quest for a 25th Major title at the Australian Open ended on an anti-climatic note. He made the semifinals with a win over Carlos Alcaraz but an injury forced him to retire against Alexander Zverev after losing the first set. He didn't win a match in his next two tournaments but bounced back with a runner-up finish at the Miami Open.
Djokovic left the Monte-Carlo Masters and the Madrid Open without a win as well. He skipped the Italian Open and returned to action at the Geneva Open, where he won the 100th career title of his career. He advanced to the semifinals of the French Open, losing to World No. 1 Jannik Sinner in straight sets.
While Djokovic didn't compete in any warm-up events prior to Wimbledon, Muller competed in two of them. He was eliminated by Alexander Bublik in the first round of the Terra Wortmann Open in Halle and followed it up with another opening-round exit from the Mallorca Championships.
Muller won his maiden title on the ATP Tour at the Hong Kong Open in January, and was the runner-up at the Rio Open the following month. However, he has barely won any matches since then, including first-round exits from the previous two Majors.
Novak Djokvoic vs Alexandre Muller head-to-head
Djokovic leads their rivalry 1-0. He won their previous meeting at the US Open 2023 in straight sets.
Novak Djokovic vs Alexandre Muller odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Novak Djokovic vs Alexandre Muller prediction
Djokovic faced some tough times this year but recovered from his setbacks in his trademark style. With semifinal finishes at the Australian Open and the French Open, he's still great at giving the young guns a run for their money. He didn't compete in any warm-up events prior to Wimbledon. However, he has earned the right to be a little confident with seven titles at the All England Club.
Wimbledon is the only Major where Muller hasn't lost in the first round yet, though that is likely to change pretty soon. He's currently on a four-match losing streak. He also lost his only prior match against Djokovic pretty handily, managing only five games for himself across three sets at the US Open 2023.
Djokovic has reached the Wimbledon final every year since 2018. He also hasn't lost in the first round of a Major since 2006, when Muller was just nine years old. The Serb's incredible streak of clearing the first hurdle at the Majors should remain intact given his opponent's poor form.
Pick: Novak Djokovic to win in straight sets.
How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis