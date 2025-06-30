Wimbledon 2025: Novak Djokovic vs Alexandre Muller preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (6) Novak Djokovic vs Alexandre Muller

Date: July 1, 2025

Tournament: Wimbledon

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: £53,550,000

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, ESPN | UK - BBC | Canada - TSN, RDS

Novak Djokovic vs Alexandre Muller preview

Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon 2025. (Photo: Getty)

24-time Major champion Novak Djokovic will square off against Alexandre Muller in the first round of Wimbledon 2025.

Trending

Djokovic's quest for a 25th Major title at the Australian Open ended on an anti-climatic note. He made the semifinals with a win over Carlos Alcaraz but an injury forced him to retire against Alexander Zverev after losing the first set. He didn't win a match in his next two tournaments but bounced back with a runner-up finish at the Miami Open.

Djokovic left the Monte-Carlo Masters and the Madrid Open without a win as well. He skipped the Italian Open and returned to action at the Geneva Open, where he won the 100th career title of his career. He advanced to the semifinals of the French Open, losing to World No. 1 Jannik Sinner in straight sets.

While Djokovic didn't compete in any warm-up events prior to Wimbledon, Muller competed in two of them. He was eliminated by Alexander Bublik in the first round of the Terra Wortmann Open in Halle and followed it up with another opening-round exit from the Mallorca Championships.

Muller won his maiden title on the ATP Tour at the Hong Kong Open in January, and was the runner-up at the Rio Open the following month. However, he has barely won any matches since then, including first-round exits from the previous two Majors.

Novak Djokvoic vs Alexandre Muller head-to-head

Djokovic leads their rivalry 1-0. He won their previous meeting at the US Open 2023 in straight sets.

Novak Djokovic vs Alexandre Muller odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Novak Djokovic

-10000 +1.5 (-1600)

Over 29.5 (-115)

Alexandre Muller +1350 -1.5 (+575)

Under 29.5 (-120)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Novak Djokovic vs Alexandre Muller prediction

Alexandre Muller at the French Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Djokovic faced some tough times this year but recovered from his setbacks in his trademark style. With semifinal finishes at the Australian Open and the French Open, he's still great at giving the young guns a run for their money. He didn't compete in any warm-up events prior to Wimbledon. However, he has earned the right to be a little confident with seven titles at the All England Club.

Wimbledon is the only Major where Muller hasn't lost in the first round yet, though that is likely to change pretty soon. He's currently on a four-match losing streak. He also lost his only prior match against Djokovic pretty handily, managing only five games for himself across three sets at the US Open 2023.

Djokovic has reached the Wimbledon final every year since 2018. He also hasn't lost in the first round of a Major since 2006, when Muller was just nine years old. The Serb's incredible streak of clearing the first hurdle at the Majors should remain intact given his opponent's poor form.

Pick: Novak Djokovic to win in straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Rohit is a journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering tennis. Having been with the company for three years, he has proven himself as a formidable force in the field. With a Master's degree in law, Rohit brings his analytical and research skills to the forefront as a journalist. He stays on top of the game by using social media platforms and never misses a match for on-court insights. He values giving credit where it's due, keeping his reporting fair and accurate.



At the outset of his career, Rohit found his niche in writing previews and SEO pieces and it's this expertise that continues to define his role at Sportskeeda. He is particularly proud of one article that garnered an impressive 750k views and surpassed his "wildest dreams." Rohit is not particularly fond of (GOAT) debates and it is one of the reasons why he left the legal world behind. He prefers to view players in "tiers," where they're all esteemed to an extent. However, if pressed to name favorites, he would choose Serena and Venus Williams. The Williams sisters' journey from humble beginnings to the pinnacle of tennis has been his greatest source of inspiration.



When he isn't busy making spot-on predictions about match outcomes, Rohit likes reading, particularly fantasy, sci-fi, and comics. As an X-Men fanatic, he's also passionate about board games and enjoys watching movies in his spare time. And don't be surprised if you catch him silently wishing to the tennis gods for the removal of ad scoring from doubles. Know More

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis