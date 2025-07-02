Wimbledon 2025: Novak Djokovic vs Dan Evans preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (6) Novak Djokovic vs (WC) Dan Evans

Date: July 3, 2025

Tournament: Wimbledon

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: £53,550,000

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, ESPN | UK - BBC | Canada - TSN, RDS

Novak Djokovic vs Dan Evans preview

Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon 2025. (Photo: Getty)

24-time Major champion Novak Djokovic will square off against Dan Evans in the second round of Wimbledon 2025.

In pursuit of his record 25th Major crown, Djokovic's first-round opponent at SW19 was Alexandre Muller. The Serb didn't put a foot wrong in the opening set, claiming it for the loss of only one game.

Djokovic continued to put pressure on Muller's serve throughout the second set and even held four set points on the latter's serve in the 10th game of the set. However, the Frenchman fended those off and eventually forced a tie-break. He saved another two set points in the tie-break to take the set.

Djokovic didn't fret over the missed opportunities in the second set. He regrouped quickly and broke Muller's serve twice in each of the next two sets to score a 6-1, 6-7 (7), 6-2, 6-2 win.

Evans was up against fellow Brit Jay Clarke in the first round. The former outplayed the latter with ease in the opening set, dishing out a breadstick to take a one-set lead.

Clarke gave a better account of himself in the second set, though giving up his early break advantage came back to haunt him. Evans went on a three-game run towards the end to snag another set. The latter set the tone for the third set with a break of serve right off the bat, dictating the play until the end for a 6-1, 7-5, 6-2 win.

Novak Djokovic vs Dan Evans head-to-head

Evans leads their rivalry 1-0. He won their previous meeting at the Monte-Carlo Masters 2021 in straight sets.

Novak Djokovic vs Dan Evans odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Novak Djokovic

-2500 +1.5 (-800)

Over 31.5 (-115)

Dan Evans +875 -1.5 (+400)

Under 31.5 (-120)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Novak Djokovic vs Dan Evans prediction

Dan Evans at the Eastbourne Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Playing in his first match on grass, Djokovic didn't need a lot of time to find his footing. He won 82 percent of points behind his first serve and fired 22 aces against a solitary double fault. He hit 50 winners in all and made 37 unforced errors. He was all over Muller's serve throughout the match, generating 27 break-point chances and converting seven of them.

Evans' first-round win over Clarke was his first at Wimbledon since 2021. It was also his fifth main draw win of the season, with all five of his wins coming on grass. He caught the Serb off guard when they crossed paths at the Monte-Carlo Masters 2021, coming out on top in two competitive sets.

Evans' counterpunching style of play hasn't done him any favors at Wimbledon, with only seven main draw wins to his name here. Djokovic, with his seven titles at the All England Club, is two wins away from completing a century of wins at the venue. Given their contrasting fortunes at SW19, this encounter tilts heavily in the Serb's favor.

Pick: Novak Djokovic to win in straight sets.

