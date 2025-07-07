Wimbledon 2025: Novak Djokovic vs Flavio Cobolli preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (6) Novak Djokovic vs (22) Flavio Cobolli

Date: July 9, 2025

Tournament: Wimbledon

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: £53,550,000

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, ESPN | UK - BBC, TNT Sports, Discovery+ | Canada - TSN, RDS | India - Star Sports, Jio Hotstar

Novak Djokovic vs Flavio Cobolli preview

Novak Djokovic will continue his chase for an eighth Wimbledon title with his quarterfinal clash against 22nd seed Flavio Cobolli.

Ad

Trending

Djokovic is in the midst of a successful six-week stint, winning 13 out of his last 14 matches. During this stretch, the former World No.1 lifted his 100th ATP title in Geneva, reached the semifinals of the French Open, and cruised into the last eight stage at SW19.

Despite not participating in any grass surface tournaments ahead of Wimbledon, Djokovic has shown no signs of being underprepared. The extended break following Roland Garros appears to have revitalized him, as he has powered past Alexandre Muller, Dan Evans, Miomir Kecmanovic, and Alex de Minaur, dropping only two sets along the way.

Ad

Meanwhile, Cobolli entered Wimbledon having participated in two tournaments during the 2025 grass stint. He got past Joao Fonseca and Denis Shapovalov in the first two rounds at Halle before suffering a 4-6, 6-7 (6) loss against Alexander Zverev in the quarterfinals.

He was unable to capitalize on this momentum, suffering a shocking 2-6, 2-6 opening-round loss against Jacob Fearnley at Eastbourne. However, the setback did not shatter Cobolli’s confidence as he has dropped merely one set en route to the quarterfinals at Wimbledon.

Ad

Novak Djokovic vs Flavio Cobolli head-to-head

Djokovic leads the head-to-head 1-0, winning their only clash 6-1, 6-2 at the 2024 Shanghai Masters.

Novak Djokovic vs Flavio Cobolli odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Novak Djokovic Flavio Cobolli

Ad

(Odds will be added when available)

Novak Djokovic vs Flavio Cobolli prediction

Djokovic looks extra motivated to match Federer’s eight Wimbledon titles record. Boasting an 86% win rate on the grass, including 89% in Wimbledon, this is also his best chance among all other majors to add a 25th Grand Slam trophy to his resume.

The Serbian has put up a serving clinic in his 20th tournament appearance in Wimbledon, averaging 13.8 aces per match and winning 78.9% of points on his first serves. However, he has also been giving his opponents free points, committing one more double fault per game than his season average otherwise.

Ad

Cobolli, on the other hand, hasn’t been able to rely on his serve – landing merely 59.8% of his first serve and recording 11 double faults through the first four rounds. However, he has made up for it by averaging 35.5 winners.

While Cobolli has exceeded expectations, recording his best result across all Grand Slams, his run should come to an end against Djokovic.

Pick: Novak Djokovic to win in three sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Advait Jajodia Advait Jajodia is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field with The SportsRush.



Advait has a love of basketball that stems from playing the game, and has represented Mumbai North at the Inter-District State Championship and Maharashtra at the ASISC National Games.



His favorite team is the New Orleans Pelicans, although Advait also has an affinity for the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs. His favorite player of all time was Kobe Bryant, as the Lakers legend's undeniable talent and mentality were just unignorable. As for players in the current game, Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson, Victor Wembanyama, and Kyrie Irving are top of Advait's list.



When not watching or writing about sports, Advait is a fan of true crime shows, board games and console gaming. Know More

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis