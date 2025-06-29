Wimbledon 2025: Peyton Stearns vs Laura Siegemund preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Peyton Stearns vs Laura Siegemund

Date: June 30, 2025

Tournament: Wimbledon Championships

Round: First Round

Venue: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England

Category: Women's singles

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: £53,550,000

Live Telecast: USA - ESPN+ | UK - BBC Red button

Peyton Stearns vs Laura Siegemund preview

Stearns at The Championships - Wimbledon 2023 - Source: Getty

Peyton Stearns will take on Laura Seigemund in the first round of the Wimbledon Championships.

Stearns has made an optimistic start to the season. After a third-round appearance in Dubai, she reached the last 16 in Madrid and the semifinals in Rome. Despite a valiant effort against Jasmine Paolini, the Italian defeated her in Rome, 7-5, 6-1.

The American will enter Wimbledon after early exits in Paris and Eastbourne. She outfoxed Mingge Xu in the first round of the Eastbourne International, but lost to Kamilla Rakhimova in the second. The Russian defeated her in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4.

Siegemund at the Lexus Nottingham Open - Day One - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Laura Siegemund has made a mediocre start to the season. Apart from a third-round appearance in Melbourne and Rome, she's hardly achieved a notable result at any other events on tour. She was defeated by Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova at the Australian Open, 6-1, 6-2.

The German will enter Wimbledon after early exits in Paris, Nottingham and Bad Homburg. She entered the main draw in Nottingham via the qualifiers but lost to Rebecca Sramkova in the first round. The Czech defeated her in a close encounter, 7-6(2), 4-6, 7-6(6).

Peyton Stearns vs Laura Siegemund head-to-head

The head-to-head between the duo is locked at 0-0.

Peyton Stearns vs Laura Siegemund odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Peyton Stearns -225 +1.5(-625) Over 21.5(-120) Laura Siegemund +175 -1.5(+340) Under 21.5(-120)

All odds are updated by BetMGM.

Peyton Stearns vs Laura Siegemund prediction

Stearns is slowly improving her game on the main tour. She's defeated higher-ranked opponents such as Madison Keys, Zheng Qinwen, and Elina Svitolina this year. The American will only get better and looks determined to make a difference.

On the other hand, Siegemund is still going strong at the age of 37. She reached the second round of the Wimbledon Championships last year but lost to Elena Rybakina in three sets. The German has a steady all-around game but lacks the killer instinct on tour.

Considering their recent results and match fitness at the highest level, Stearns will be a clear favorite to win. The American should be able to settle in quickly and outclass her opposite number in the first round.

Pick: Stearns to win in straight sets.

