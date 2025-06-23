Wimbledon 2025 qualifying: Bianca Andreescu vs Laura Pigossi preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Bianca Andreescu vs Laura Pigossi

Date: June 24, 2025

Tournament: Wimbledon

Round: First Round (Qualifying)

Venue: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: £53,550,000

Live Telecast: USA - ESPN+ | UK - BBC Red Button

Bianca Andreescu vs Laura Pigossi preview

Bianca Andreescu at the Berlin Tennis Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Former US Open champion Bianca Andreescu will take on Laura Pigossi in the first qualifying round of Wimbledon 2025.

Following another injury hiatus, Andreescu embarked on her latest comeback at the start of the clay swing. She reached the fourth round of the Italian Open with wins over top 20 players Donna Vekic and Elena Rybakina before losing to Zheng Qinwen. She couldn't sustain this momentum and was eliminated in the qualifying rounds of the French Open.

Andreescu's grass season got underway at the Libema Open, where she was the runner-up a year ago. She went out in the quarterfinals this time, losing to qualifier Elena-Gabriela Ruse. She made a swift exit from the Berlin Tennis Open after that, going down to Amanda Anisimova in straight sets in the first round.

Pigossi failed to advance beyond the qualifying stages at the season's first two Majors. Her best result on the WTA Tour was a second-round appearance at the Copa Colsanitas in Bogota. She registered better results on the ITF circuit, reaching a semifinal along with three more quarterfinals.

Bianca Andreescu vs Laura Pigossi head-to-head

This will be the first career meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Bianca Andreescu vs Laura Pigossi odds

Bianca Andreescu vs Laura Pigossi prediction

Laura Pigossi at the French Open 2024. (Photo: Getty)

After failing to qualify for the French Open, Andreescu will be keen to redeem herself by accomplishing the feat at Wimbledon. She has a 5-5 record at the grass court Major, with consecutive third-round appearances in 2023 and 2024 being her best results.

The grass season has been a mixed bag for Andreescu. While a quarterfinal showing at the Libema Open was a good result, her early exit from the Berlin Tennis Open was disappointing.

Pigossi made her Major debut at Wimbledon three years ago. She crashed out in the first round itself. She was relegated to competing in the qualifying rounds for the past two years and faltered at the very first hurdle.

While Andreescu may be far from her best these days, her game is still strong enough to beat players ranked far lower than her. Pigossi has barely won any matches on the main tour and her game usually falls apart against the big guns of the WTA Tour. The Canadian will be favored to make a winning start to her Wimbledon journey given her opponent's prior lack of success at the venue.

Pick: Bianca Andreescu to win in straight sets.

