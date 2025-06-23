Wimbledon 2025 qualifying: Taylor Townsend vs Louisa Chirico preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (7) Taylor Townsend vs Louisa Chirico
Date: June 24, 2025
Tournament: Wimbledon
Round: First Qualifying Round
Venue: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Grass
Prize Money: £53,550,000
Live Telecast: USA - ESPN+ | UK - BBC Red Button
Taylor Townsend vs Louisa Chirico preview
World No. 98 Taylor Townsend will face USA's Louisa Chirico in the first qualifying round of the 2025 Wimbledon on Tuesday (June 24).
Townsend has not been able to put a dent in the women's singles field this year with a tour-level record of 7-10. The highlight of her 2025 season came at the Miami Open in March, where she qualified for the WTA 1000 event before reaching the third round. Most recently, she retired while leading Slovenia's Kaja Juvan 6-2, 3-3 in their first-round encounter at the 125-level event in Grado, Italy, due to injury.
The American has received direct entry into the main draw of women's singles at Wimbledon in 2014, 2018-19, and 2024, and has competed in the qualifying event in 2016-17 and 2022. Her opponent, Chirico, played her first main-draw match at SW19 in 2016, losing in the first round. She also secured a main-draw berth at last year's grasscourt Major after coming through qualifying.
For what it's worth, the World No. 157 is the more in-form player at the moment, having reached the final of the WTA 125 tournament in Valencia last week.
Taylor Townsend vs Louisa Chirico head-to-head
Although Townsend defeated Chirico at the $60k event in Templeton, California, in 2017 and the 2022 W100 tournament in Charleston, their head-to-head stands at 0-0 as ITF-level matches don't count in official WTA Tour records.
Taylor Townsend vs Louisa Chirico odds
(Odds will be added once available)
Taylor Townsend vs Louisa Chirico prediction
Townsend's game is well-suited to grass, as she plays pretty low-margin groundstrokes and likes coming to the net. The American's ability to keep the rallies short and quick also allows her to serve with much less pressure. She will likely use her freed-up mind space to attack Chirico's serve with chips and blocks.
Chirico, meanwhile, puts much more topspin into her shots than her compatriot. That said, her groundstrokes are likely to dip on the grasscourts at Roehampton, which is the venue of the women's singles qualifying. Considering how the conditions suit Townsend more, she will reach the second-qualifying round at Wimbledon with relative ease.
Pick: Townsend to win in straight sets.