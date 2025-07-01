Wimbledon 2025 Results Day 2: Scores, complete list of winners, losers, upsets & more ft. Novak Djokovic, Coco Gauff, Jannik Sinner

Novak Djokovic, Coco Gauff, and Jannik Sinner met contrasting fates as the 2025 Wimbledon Championships wrapped up opening round action on Tuesday. While the two men moved safely into the second round, Coco Gauff was knocked out.

The American, however, was not the only big name to fall at the very first hurdle of the grass court Slam. In fact, the day, which also saw two-time champion Petra Kvitova bid farewell to her beloved grass courts, saw plenty of unexpected results. Here, we have compiled everything that went down on Day 2 of the Wimbledon Championships. Take a look:

Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula exit, Petra Kvitova bids Wimbledon farewell

Two-time champion Petra Kvitova played her final Wimbledon. (Source: Getty)

Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, and Zheng Qinwen were the trio of top-5 seeded players that fell on Day 2, losing to Dayana Yastremska, Elisabetta Cocciaretto, and Katerina Siniakova.

Elsewhere, defending champion Barbora Krejcikova overcame Alexandra Eala to begin her title defence. Two-time champion Petra Kvitova, meanwhile, also bid farewell to Wimbledon after losing her opener to Emma Navarro.

Iga Swiatek, Daria Kasatkina, and Elena Rybakina were among the seeded names who survived the massacre of seeds on the second day of the grasscourt Slam.

Wimbledon Ladies' singles Day 2 results:

Irina-Camelia Begu def. Kaja Juvan 7-6(6), 1-6, 6-3

Daria Kasatkina def. Emiliana Arango 7-5, 6-3

Clara Tauson def. Heather Watson 2-6, 6-4, 6-3

Veronika Erjavec def. Marta Kostyuk 6-3, 3-6, 4-6

Elisabetta Cocciaretto def. Jessica Pegula 6-2, 6-3

Katie Volynets def. Tatjana Maria 3-6, 7-6(4), 6-1

Ekaterina Alexandrova def. Priscilla Hon 6-2, 7-5

Suzan Lamens def. Iva Jovic 6-1, 6-1

Katerina Siniakova def. Zheng Qinwen 7-5, 4-6, 6-1

Anna Kalisnkaya def. Nina Stojanovic 6-3, 7-6(4)

Zenyp Sonmez def. Jaqueline Cristian 7-6(3), 6-3

Barbora Krejcikova def. Alexandra Eala 3-6, 6-2, 6-1

Liudmila Samsonova def. Maya Joint 6-3, 6-2

Wang Xinyu def. Karolina Muchova 7-5, 6-2

Lucia Bronzetti def. Jil Teichmann 6-4, 7-5

Caty McNally def. Jodie Burrage 6-3, 6-1

Maria Sakkari def. Anna Blinkova 6-4, 6-4

Iga Swiatek def. Polina Kudermetova 7-5, 6-1

Yuliia Starodubtseva def. Francesca Jones 1-6, 6-3, 6-1

Hailey Baptiste def. Sorana Cirstea 6-7(0), 6-1, 6-2

Danielle Collins def. Camila Osorio 6-3, 6-2

Mirra Andreeva def. Mayar Sherif 6-3, 6-3

Victoria Mboko def. Magdalena Frech 6-3, 6-2

Caroline Dolehide def. Aranxta Rus 6-2, 6-2

Emma Navarro def. Petra Kvitova 6-3, 6-1

Jessica Bouzas Maneiro def. Ella Seidel 6-3, 3-2 ret.

Veronika Kudermetova def. Zhu Lin 6-3, 6-2

Elsa Jaquemote def. Magda Linette 7-6(7), 1-6, 4-6

Anastasia Zakharova def. Victoria Azarenka 6-2, 2-6, 6-1

Sofia Kenin def. Taylor Townsend 7-6(5), 6-2

Belinda Bencic def. Alycia Parks 6-0, 6-3

Elena Rybakina def. Elina Avanesyan 6-2, 6-1

Dayana Yastremska def. Coco Gauff 7-6(3), 6-1

Novak Djokovic, Jannik Sinner through; Alexander Zverev, Lorenzo Musetti falter

Jannik Sinner won his Wimbledon opener. (Source: Getty)

Spillover matches from Day 1 saw Alexander Zverev and Taylor Fritz meet contrasting fates. While the former fell against Arthur Rinderknech, the latter prevailed over Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard.

Last year’s semifinalist Lorenzo Musetti also exited the tournament, losing to Nikoloz Basilashvili. Halle Open champ Alexander Bublik met with the same fate, losing to Jaume Munar.

Novak Djokovic, Gael Monfils, and Marin Cilic, meanwhile, made it a big day for veterans by logging wins. Top seed Jannik Sinner and British No. 1 Jack Draper were among the other big winners.

Wimbledon Gentlemen's singles Day 2 results:

Jannik Sinner def. Luca Nardi 6-4, 6-3, 6-0

Jack Draper def. Sebastian Baez 6-2, 6-2, 2-1 ret.

Novak Djokovic def. Alexandre Muller 6-1, 6-7(7), 6-2, 6-2

Nikoloz Basilashvili def. Lorenzo Musetti 6-2, 4-6, 7-5, 6-1

Ben Shelton def. Alex Bolt 6-4, 7-6(1), 7-6(4)

Alex de Minaur def. Roberto Carballes Baena 6-2, 6-2, 7-6(2)

Tommy Paul def. Johannus Monday 6-4, 6-4, 6-2

Jakub Mensik def. Hugo Gaston 6-1, 4-6, 6-2, 6-2

Gael Monfils def. Ugo Humbert 6-4, 3-6, 6-7(5), 7-5, 6-2

Grigor Dimitrov def. Yoshihito Nishioka 6-2, 6-3, 6-4

Tomas Machac def. Damir Dzumhur 6-3, 6-2, 6-4

Flavio Cobolli def. Beibit Zhukayev 6-3, 7-6(7), 6-1

Mariano Navone def. Denis Shapovalov 3-6, 6-4, 6-1, 6-4

Jaume Munar def. Alexander Bublik 6-4, 3-6, 4-6, 7-6(5), 6-2

Miomir Kecmanovic def. Alex Michelsen 6-2, 3-6, 6-3, 6-3, 7-6(8)

Marin Cilic def. Raphael Collignon 6-3, 6-4, 6-3

Jesper de Jong def. Christopher Eubanks 6-3, 6-7(5), 6-7(7), 6-3, 7-6(3)

Daniel Evans def. Jay Clarke 6-1, 7-5, 6-2

Marton Fucsovics def. Aleksandar Kovacevic 6-3, 6-7(5), 6-1, 5-7, 6-4

Marcos Giron def. Camilo Ugo Carabelli 7-6(6), 7-6(4), 6-3

Rinky Hijikata def. David Goffin 6-3, 6-1, 6-1

August Holmgren def. Quentin Halys 7-6(4), 6-3, 6-4

Fabian Marozsan def. James McCabe 6-1, 6-4, 6-3

Pedro Martinez def George Loffhagen 2-6, 6-2, 6-4, 6-2

Corentin Moutet def. Francisco Comesana 6-4, 6-4, 6-2

Sebastian Ofner def. Hamad Medjedovic 7-6(8), 3-1 ret

Reilly Opelka def. Alexander Shevchenko 6-3, 7-5, 7-6(4)

Jack Pinnington Jones def. Tomas Martin Etcheverry 7-6(4), 6-3, 7-5

Lorenzo Sonego def. Jaime Faria 6-3, 6-4, 6-2

Aleksandar Vukic def. Chun-Hsin Tseng 6-3, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6(5)

