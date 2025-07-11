Wimbledon 2025 Schedule Day 13: Amanda Anisimova, Iga Swiatek & others in action - TV schedule, start time, order of play and live streaming details

The 138th edition of Wimbledon has thoroughly entertained the sports world over the past two weeks. Several top-seeded players were eliminated early in the Championships, resulting in unexpected drama. Amanda Anisimova and Iga Swiatek are now the only two women still in the running to lift the Venus Rosewater Dish.

Ad

Swiatek, the higher seed of the two finalists, has breezed past her opponents throughout the tournament. Aside from a second-round scare, where she had to rally from a set down, the Polish star has not lost a set or been pushed to a tiebreak.

Her run to the final includes victories over Polina Kudermetova, Caty McNally, Danielle Collins, Clara Tauson, Liudmila Samsonova and most recently, Belinda Bencic.

With her 6-2, 6-0 win over Bencic, Swiatek has reached her first Wimbledon final and is one victory away from claiming her maiden grass-court title on the WTA Tour.

Ad

Trending

On the other hand, Anisimova has had to work harder to clinch her first Grand Slam finals spot. The 13th seed cruised past Yulia Putintseva and Renata Zarazúa in the first two rounds without dropping a set. But she has been involved in three-set contests in three out of the four subsequent matches, prevailing against Dalma Galfi, Linda Noskova, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Aryna Sabalenka.

Saturday’s final will mark the first-ever meeting between Anisimova and Swiatek on the WTA Tour.

Ad

Let’s take a look at the schedule for Day 13 of Wimbledon 2025:

Schedule for Day 13 of Wimbledon 2025

Centre Court

Starting at 1:00 p.m. local time: Rinky Hijikata/David Pel vs (5) Julian Cash/Lloyd Glasspool

Followed by: (13) Amanda Anisimova vs (8) Iga Swiatek

For more information regarding the matches, check the Order of Play on Wimbledon’s official website.

Wimbledon 2025: Where to Watch

Fans can watch the slate of matches for Day 13 on the following channels and websites:

Ad

USA – Tennis Channel, ESPN, ESPN+

Canada – TSN, RDS

UK – BBC, TNT Sports, discovery+

India – Star Sports, Jio Hotstar

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, check the TV listing on the website of the ATP and WTA Tours.

Wimbledon 2025: Match Timings

The Centre Court will host two finals on Day 13 of Wimbledon 2025. The Gentlemen’s Doubles finals will kickstart the eventful day, with the Rinky Hijikata-David Pel pair set to face the British duo of Julian Cash-Lloyd Glasspool starting at 1:00 p.m. local time. Once that match concludes, Amanda Anisimova and Iga Swiatek will begin their final.

Ad

Below are the timings for fans from the USA, Canada, Europe and India.

Country Start Time (Centre Court) USA, Canada July 12, 2025, 8:00 a.m. ET Europe July 12, 2025, 2:00 p.m. CEST India July 12, 2025, 5:30 p.m. IST

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Advait Jajodia Advait Jajodia is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field with The SportsRush.



Advait has a love of basketball that stems from playing the game, and has represented Mumbai North at the Inter-District State Championship and Maharashtra at the ASISC National Games.



His favorite team is the New Orleans Pelicans, although Advait also has an affinity for the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs. His favorite player of all time was Kobe Bryant, as the Lakers legend's undeniable talent and mentality were just unignorable. As for players in the current game, Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson, Victor Wembanyama, and Kyrie Irving are top of Advait's list.



When not watching or writing about sports, Advait is a fan of true crime shows, board games and console gaming. Know More