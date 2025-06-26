Wimbledon 2025: Women's singles power rankings ft. Elena Rybakina, Madison Keys and others

Slam winners Aryna Sabalenka, Elena Rybakina and Madison Keys lead the field at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships, set to begin with action on June 30. They, however, face a whole host of challengers.

Some players have traditionally fared better at the grasscourt Slam than others. Here, we have the top-8 players based on their performances on grass over the last three years:

Note: The following formula was used to calculate the power rankings for this year's Wimbledon: (1x points earned in the 2025 grass season + 0.5x points earned in the 2024 grass season + 0.25x points earned in the 2023 grass season).

8 Aryna Sabalenka

Aryna Sabalenka has never made the Wimbledon final. (Source: Getty)

Wimbledon is now the only Grand Slam that Aryna Sabalenka has not reached the final yet. Her best performances at the tournament are semifinal showings in 2021 and 2023.

On paper, the World No. 1 should be great on the surface. She possesses a big serve and powerful groundstrokes that are well-suited for the quick conditions, but her 11-5 win-loss (69%) is her worst at Slams. Somewhere, though, she struggles to deal with the variety that opponents often throw at her on grass. Case in point: her recent semifinal loss to Marketa Vondrosova at the Berlin. If you can serve well and mix in slices and drop shots against Sabalenka, there are chances of her getting frustrated.

That said, Sabalenka has made deep runs at both Berlin and Wimbledon in recent years. She is also not the player who hits double-digit double faults or 50-plus errors every second match. If she finds a way to handle some of the grasscourt guile of some of the opponents, she is as big a contender as any.

7 Ons Jabeur

Ons Jabeur has lost the championship match at Wimbledon twice (Source: Getty)

For most players, making back-to-back Wimbledon finals could be career-defining. But for a grasscourt player as talented as Ons Jabeur, not getting her hands on the Venus Rosewater Dish despite coming so close twice is the biggest ache.

Jabeur lost consecutive finals to Elena Rybakina and Marketa Vondrousova in 2022 and 2023. She ran into an inspired Elina Svitolina in the third round last year, falling in a tight two-set battle. That said, she has posted consistent results elsewhere, making the quarterfinals in Berlin and s-Hertogenbosch last year and at the former tournament again this year, as a lucky loser no less.

On days when she is playing well, the Tunisian can serve big, hit pacey forehands, and slice-and-dice her way around a grass court like no one else. Form has not been on her side of late, but a return to the venue that she holds dearest may just light the spark missing from her game.

6 Madison Keys

Madison Keys Wimbledon (Source: Getty)

Madison Keys’ results at Wimbledon might not be the flashiest. It is the only Slam where she has not yet made the semifinals. That said, she has been incredibly consistent at the tournament.

The last time that the American fell before the second week at Wimbledon was way back in 2019. Her 25-10 (71%) win-loss at the tournament puts her on the more experienced side of the spectrum, and grass is a surface that rewards maturity.

Keys won her Tour-level first title on grass, and she continues to do well on the surface. She lifted the trophy in Eastbourne in 202,3 and both her losses on the surface this year (London semifinal and Berlin opener) came at the hands of eventual champions Tatjana Maria and Marketa Vondrousova.

The American has always possessed the big serve and powerful, flat groundstrokes needed to do well, but the belief was missing. With the pressure of having never won a Grand Slam having come off at this year’s Australian Open, she is playing with a sense of freedom that makes her even more dangerous to play against.

5 Donna Vekic

Donna Vekic made her first Slam semifinal at Wimbledon last year. (Source: Getty)

Donna Vekic’s game is tailor-made for grass. She has a big serve, and her groundstrokes come at opponents flat and fast. After having shown immense promise as a teenager, she had an underwhelming phase but is finally beginning to meet her potential.

The Croat made her first Grand Slam final at Wimbledon last year and has made back-to-back finals at Berlin in 2023 and 2024. The last couple of years have been career-best for her on the surface, but she has underperformed this year.

Vekic recently separated from coach Pam Shriver, who helped her soar to the Wimbledon semifinal and Olympic silver, and that has reflected in the results. But with a new team in place, she should be able to find some renewed energy. And what better place to begin your resurgence than the All England Club venue?

4 Elena Rybakina

Elena Rybakina is one of four former Wimbledon champions in the draw. (Source: Getty)

Along with Petra Kvitova and two others on the list, Elena Rybakina is one of only four players who know what it takes to lift the Venus Rosewater Dish.

The 2022 Wimbledon champion is the Tour ace leader for 2025 with 235 to her name, 30 clear of her closet competitor. When that part of her game is firing, she can be incredibly hard to beat. And it has been so at Wimbledon on multiple occasions, resulting in a stellar 19-3 (86%) win-loss at the tournament.

Rybakina’s results on grass have been impressive too in recent years, with a Wimbledon semifinal, another quarterfinal and last-eight showings at Berlin and London in the last three years to show for. With her coaching fiasco also seemingly behind her, she could again find the form needed to go all the way.

3 Defending Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova

Barbora Krejcikova is the defending champion of Wimbledon. (Source: Getty)

Barbora Krejčíková is the defending champion at this year’s Wimbledon. She should ideally be the player to beat, but injury concerns loom large over her title defence.

The Czech did not play a vast majority of the 2025 season but did attempt to get a few matches on grass under her belt. While she lost her opener in London, two wins came her way at Eastbourne before she was forced to pull out with yet another fitness issue.

The last showing at Eastbourne and the Wimbledon title from last year are enough to get a high spot in the power ranking; she is a bit of a wildcard this year.

Krejcikova has the most well-rounded games of all the players on the list. If fully fit, she could trouble a lot of the more in-form names.

2 Jasmine Paolini

Jasmine Paolini was the Wimbledon runner-up. (Source: Getty)

Jasmine Paolini came into Wimbledon with a 0-3 record at the tournament last year. She then won six matches to make the final, where she pushed Barbora Krejcikova to three sets, only to come up just short.

A big question that many had about the Italian coming into this year was whether she would be able to sustain the success of a breakthrough season last year. She had achieved new career milestones in 2025 and remains every bit a contender.

Paolini had built momentum on grass by reaching the Eastbourne semifinal last year before making the Wimbledon final. After a slow start on grass this season, she is again through to another semifinal at Bad Homburg (still active, so could improve the result).

And looking at the way that she was striking the ball, especially on the forehand, against Beatriz Haddad Maia in her Bad Homburg semifinal, she matched her Wimbledon result from last year, or even went on better.

1 Marketa Vondrousova

Marketa Vondrousova with the Wimbledon 2023 trophy. (Source: Getty)

When dialled in, Marketa Vondrousova can be a sheer delight to watch on grass. She has a beautiful service motion, strong groundstrokes and a wonderful slice.

It is rather surprising that it took her so long to perform to her potential. She was admittedly nervous in her last Wimbledon, and injuries have kept her from playing consistently, but she has struck form just in time.

Vondrousova was in top form at Berlin, beating the likes of Madison Keys, Ons Jabeur and Aryna Sabalenka comprehensively. Win her finals win over Wang Xinyu, she is now on a 5-match winnign streak. With the pressure off, her game could go back to the levels it reached during her title run a couple of years ago.

Serving will be key for the former champion. When that part of her game is working well, the rest of her game automatically gets a lift. And no one would want to play her in that sort of form.

Honourable mentions

Elina Svitolina (Source: Getty)

The likes of Elina Svitolina, Amanda Anisimova, Liudmila Samsonova, Jessica Pegula, Diana Shnaider, Tatjana Maria and Emma Navarro fell just short of cutting, but have also posted solid results on grass in recent times. All of them thus have the potential to shake up the Wimbledon draw.

About the author Vedant Chandel Vedant is an experienced journalist at Sportskeeda, having been part of the team since 2016. Known for his insightful coverage of Tennis, Hockey, and Olympic sports at the company, he has also been contributing to the Hindustan Times for the past 3 years.



Holding a Master's degree in English, and a PG Diploma in Print Journalism, Vedant's academic background equips him well for his journalism endeavors. He has covered the Olympics qualifiers on the ground, taken exclusive interviews with multiple Indian Olympians, and clinched Sportskeeda's prestigious Writer Award for Best Olympics Commentator in 2021.



While Vedant remains neutral on the Tennis GOAT debate, he holds a deep admiration for Tsvetana Pironkova and Petra Kvitova for their unparallelled grasscourt skills and personalities, along with Juan Martin del Potro. As for tournaments, his heart is undeniably drawn to Wimbledon, and when asked why, he simply states, "There's something about the grass."



Beyond his passion for sports, he enjoys traveling and has a soft spot for good movies. Know More