Winston-Salem Open 2022: Jack Draper vs Fabio Fognini preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (13) Jack Draper vs Fabio Fognini

Date: August 23, 2022

Tournament: Winston-Salem Open 2022

Round: Second round (Round of 32)

Venue: Winston-Salem, North Carolina, United States

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $731,935

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK – Amazon Prime Video | Canada - TSN | Australia - beIN Sports

Jack Draper vs Fabio Fognini preview

British youngster Jack Draper will take on seasoned campaigner Fabio Fognini in an exciting second-round encounter at the 2022 Winston-Salem Open on Tuesday.

Draper, the 13th seed, received a bye in the opening round. He comes into the tournament after having reached a first ATP 1000 quarterfinal at the Canadian Open. With a 11-7 win-loss record for the season, the youngster finds himself on the cusp of a top-50 debut.

Fognini scored a 7-5, 7-5 win over Dusan Lajovic in the opening round

Fognini, whose ranking has taken a hit following a poor 2022 season — he had a negative 14-16 win-loss record in the lead-up to Winston-Salem this year — posted a solid-looking 7-5, 7-5 win over Dusan Lajovic in the opening round.

Having posted back-to-back main-draw wins on only two occasions this year — reaching the semifinals both times at the Serbia Open and Rio Open — the Italian will now be keen to carry the momentum deeper into the tournament.

Jack Draper vs Fabio Fognini head-to-head

This will be the first career meeting between Draper and Fognini, so their current head-to-head stands at 0-0.

Jack Draper vs Fabio Fognini odds

Jack Draper vs Fabio Fognini prediction

Draper recently reached his first ATP 1000 quarterfinal in Montreal

Draper and Fognini both possess short swings on their groundstrokes and can make good use of the power coming at them from the other end of the court.

Draper has shown masterful redirecting skills in his wins over the likes of Stefanos Tsitsipas and Jannik Sinner this year, but in the form of Fabio Fognini, he faces a completely different challenge.

The Italian enjoys playing in extended rallies and is unlikely to feed his opponent too much pace. The onus to generate power will then fall completely on the shoulders of the young Brit.

Draper will have to serve well and not allow his opponent to feel comfortable on the court. But with Fognini slowly finding his groove, he could well pull off an upset win here.

Pick: Fognini to win in three sets

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala