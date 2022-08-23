Winston-Salem Open 2022: Jack Draper vs Fabio Fognini preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (13) Jack Draper vs Fabio Fognini
Date: August 23, 2022
Tournament: Winston-Salem Open 2022
Round: Second round (Round of 32)
Venue: Winston-Salem, North Carolina, United States
Category: ATP 250
Surface: Hard
Prize money: $731,935
Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK – Amazon Prime Video | Canada - TSN | Australia - beIN Sports
Jack Draper vs Fabio Fognini preview
British youngster Jack Draper will take on seasoned campaigner Fabio Fognini in an exciting second-round encounter at the 2022 Winston-Salem Open on Tuesday.
Draper, the 13th seed, received a bye in the opening round. He comes into the tournament after having reached a first ATP 1000 quarterfinal at the Canadian Open. With a 11-7 win-loss record for the season, the youngster finds himself on the cusp of a top-50 debut.
Fognini, whose ranking has taken a hit following a poor 2022 season — he had a negative 14-16 win-loss record in the lead-up to Winston-Salem this year — posted a solid-looking 7-5, 7-5 win over Dusan Lajovic in the opening round.
Having posted back-to-back main-draw wins on only two occasions this year — reaching the semifinals both times at the Serbia Open and Rio Open — the Italian will now be keen to carry the momentum deeper into the tournament.
Jack Draper vs Fabio Fognini head-to-head
This will be the first career meeting between Draper and Fognini, so their current head-to-head stands at 0-0.
Jack Draper vs Fabio Fognini odds
(to be updated)
Jack Draper vs Fabio Fognini prediction
Draper and Fognini both possess short swings on their groundstrokes and can make good use of the power coming at them from the other end of the court.
Draper has shown masterful redirecting skills in his wins over the likes of Stefanos Tsitsipas and Jannik Sinner this year, but in the form of Fabio Fognini, he faces a completely different challenge.
The Italian enjoys playing in extended rallies and is unlikely to feed his opponent too much pace. The onus to generate power will then fall completely on the shoulders of the young Brit.
Draper will have to serve well and not allow his opponent to feel comfortable on the court. But with Fognini slowly finding his groove, he could well pull off an upset win here.
Pick: Fognini to win in three sets