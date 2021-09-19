With no date set for return, Naomi Osaka's time in the top 10 is under threat

Naomi Osaka has been one of the top players on the women's tour since her breakout season in 2018. She has won four Slams, joining Monica Seles and Roger Federer as the only players to win the first four Slam finals that they contested.

The Japanese has reached the top of the WTA rankings, beaten other top players consistently and won a number of big titles. Consequently, she has been a constant presence in the top 10 of the WTA rankings over the last few years.

However, that could change in the coming months. The Japanese has had a turbulent 2021 season ever since she lifted the Australian Open trophy. Osaka recently revealed that she has been struggling with mental health issues.

She initially decided to skip her media responsibilities during the French Open to protect her mental health. She later withdrew from the tournament and then opted to miss Wimbledon as well.

She has since played in three events -- the Olympics, Cincinnati Open and the US Open -- losing in the third round in all of them. As such, her time in the top 10 might be in jeopardy.

Naomi Osaka received considerable support from fellow athletes following her revelation regarding mental health struggles.

Naomi Osaka struggling to find joy in competitive tennis

Following her third-round loss at the US Open to eventual runner-up Leylah Fernandez, Osaka announced that she would be taking another hiatus. In a news conference following her defeat, she admitted to no longer finding joy in playing tennis.

“Recently, like, when I win, I don’t feel happy. I feel more like a relief. And then when I lose, I feel very sad. I don’t think that’s normal. Basically I feel like I’m kind of at this point where I’m trying to figure out what I want to do, and I honestly don’t know when I’m going to play my next tennis match."

Naomi Osaka in action at the 2021 US Open.

Osaka is currently ranked fifth with 4796 points, only around 700 points clear of 11th-ranked Simona Halep. With points from the 2019 Asian swing set to drop in the coming weeks, the Japanese star stands to lose at least 1470 points if she does not return to the tour.

There are other factors too that will determine whether Osaka can maintain her status in the top 10, including the performances of her nearest rivals in the remaining tournaments, and whether the Japanese decides to compete in Indian Wells.

If she drops out of the top 10, it will mean a tough start to the 2022 season. She could face other top players in the early rounds, something she'd be keen to avoid as the defending champion at the Australian Open.

The sport certainly wouldn't be the same without her, so let's hope that a fully healthy Naomi Osaka is back on court soon.

