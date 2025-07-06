With defending champion Barbora Krejcikova out, 3 new favourites for Wimbledon 2025 women's title ft. Emma Navarro

Defending champion Barbora Krejcikova's title defense at Wimbledon 2025 came to an end at the hands of 10th seed Emma Navarro. The exits of Marketa Vondrousova and Elena Rybakina, both former champions at the venue, in addition to Krejcikova's departure, ensures another first-time champion at SW19.

Serena Williams was the last woman to successfully defend her title at Wimbledon, winning back-to-back titles in 2015 and 2016. She was also the last player to reach consecutive finals, reaching the summit clash in 2018 and 2019.

This year's edition has been marred by one upset after another. However, a few notable names have survived the bloodbath to enter the second week of the tournament. Following the exit of Krejcikova, here's a look at three players most likely to succeed her at the Wimbledon champion:

#3. Emma Navarro

Emma Navarro at Wimbledon 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Emma Navarro's odds of claiming her maiden Major title have improved considerably. She made the Wimbledon quarterfinals a year ago, and has put herself one round away from doing so for the second straight year. She commenced her campaign with a 6-3, 6-1 win over Petra Kvitova, bringing an end to the latter's stellar journey at the All England Club.

Navarro barely broke a sweat over the course of her 6-1, 6-2 win over Veronika Kudermetova in the second round. She dropped her first set of the tournament against defending champion Barbora Krejcikova in the third round but regrouped for a 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 comeback win, partially aided by her opponent's mid-match injury.

The American's best performance at a Major came in front of her home crowd at last year's US Open, going down to Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals. She will face teen star Mirra Andreeva in the fourth round on Monday, July 7. The Russian youngster is a talented player, though Navarro has the tools to get the job done, especially on grass.

Awaiting Navarro in the quarterfinals would be either Ekaterina Alexandrova or Belinda Bencic. Iga Swiatek is likely to be her semifinal opponent, followed by a potential date with Sabalenka in the final. Despite the draw falling apart, she would have to deal with some of the very best in the business to lay her hands on the winner's trophy.

#2. Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek at Wimbledon 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Iga Swiatek is one of the only two Major champions left standing at Wimbledon 2025, naturally making her one of the favorites for the title. Her accomplishments on grass left a lot to be desired compared to her laurels on hardcourts and clay. However, she took a step in the right direction by reaching her first career final on grass at the Bad Homburg Open in the lead-up to this year's Wimbledon.

Even though Swiatek lost to Jessica Pegula in the final, her trip to the final certainly boosted her confidence. She beat Polina Kudermetova 7-5, 6-1 in her opener here and followed it up with a 5-7, 6-2, 6-1 win over Caty McNally. She played her best match of the tournament to beat Danielle Collins 6-2, 6-3 in the third round.

Swiatek is bidding to make the last eight here for the second time. She will take on Clara Tauson for a spot in the quarterfinals on Monday. Either Liudmila Samsonova or Jessica Bouzas Maneiro will be her quarterfinal opponent, with one of Mirra Andreeva or Emma Navarro waiting for her in the semifinals.

A potential showdown with Aryna Sabalenka in the final could be on the cards after that. Swiatek has a tricky draw but she has also the experience of overcoming such obstacles given her numerous achievements.

#1. Aryna Sabalenka

Aryna Sabalenka at Wimbledon 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Aryna Sabalenka is the top choice to win the ladies' singles title at Wimbledon. She's the only player left in the draw to have reached the semifinals here, not once but twice. She has also made the final of the last three Majors, winning the US Open 2024 and falling shy of victories in the Australian Open and French Open finals, losing to Madison Keys and Coco Gauff respectively.

Sabalenka also has the easiest path to the final on paper. She will face Elise Mertens in the fourth round on Sunday, July 6. She has won her last nine matches against the Belgian. Either lucky loser Solana Sierra or German veteran Laura Siegemund will be on the other side of the net against her in the quarterfinals. The Belarusian will be the heavy favorite to win this round.

Amanda Anisimova is likely to be Sabalenka's potential semifinal opponent. This could be the match where she slips up, though she recently beat the American at the French Open. Her list of potential opponents for the title include Iga Swiatek, Emma Navarro and Mirra Andreeva, among others. This could be Sabalenka's opportunity to redeem herself after losing her past two Major finals.

