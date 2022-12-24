World Tennis League 2022 Final: Iga Swiatek vs Elena Rybakina preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Iga Swiatek (Team Kites) vs Elena Rybakina (Team Hawks)

Date: December 24, 2022

Tournament: World Tennis League

Round: Final

Venue: Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Category: Exhibition Tournament

Surface: Hardcourt

Match timing: Approx 7.30 pm local time, 3.30 pm GMT, 10.30 am ET, 9 pm IST

Live telecast: USA, UK - Tennis Channel | Australia - Stan Sport | India - Jio Cinema & Sports 18

Iga Swiatek vs Elena Rybakina preview

Reigning Grand Slam champions Iga Swiatek and Elena Rybakina will clash as Team Kites locks horns with Team Hawks in the final of the 2022 World Tennis League in Dubai on Saturday.

Swiatek has come into this high-profile event following a stellar season that saw her collect a staggering eight titles, including the French Open and US Open crowns. The World No. 1 has continued her imperious form at the ongoing World Tennis League, winning all three of her encounters so far.

Representing Team Kites, the Pole first beat the 2022 WTA Finals winner Caroline Garcia 6-3, 6-4. She followed it up with 6-4, 6-3 and 6-1, 6-3 victories over Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Aryna Sabalenka, respectively.

Swiatek will be eager to continue her impeccable run in the final as well and bring home the trophy for Team Kites.

Elena Rybakina in action at the World Tennis League

World No. 21 Elena Rybakina, meanwhile, had her biggest breakthrough in 2022. She became the first Kazakh to win a Grand Slam singles title when she triumphed on the hallowed lawns of Wimbledon. She also finished as the runner-up in Adelaide International 1 and Portoroz.

Rybakina, too, has been pretty impressive at the Dubai exhibition tournament, winning all three of her outings so far. The Team Hawks player needed to dig deep to see off the tenacious Aryna Sabalenka 0-6, 6-1, [10-6] in her first match of the event.

Rybakina then teamed up with men's singles World No. 12 Alexander Zverev to edge Sania Mirza and Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-5, 3-6, [10-5] in mixed doubles in her second match.

In her third match in Dubai, the 23-year-old beat Caroline Garcia 7-5, 6-1.

Iga Swiatek vs Elena Rybakina head-to-head

Swiatek leads the head-to-head against Rybakina 1-0. Their only meeting so far has come at the 2021 Ostrava Open, where the Pole ran out a 7-6(5), 6-2 winner.

Iga Swiatek vs Elena Rybakina odds

Iga Swiatek vs Elena Rybakina prediction

Iga Swiatek in action at the World Tennis League

With both players in scintillating form, a tantalizing battle is on the cards. The winning streak will end for one in the upcoming contest and given how Swiatek has performed of late, it will not be a surprise to see her come out on top.

The Pole has continued to be rock solid as she looks to build momentum for the new season. Having lost to Sabalenka at the WTA Finals last month, she has turned the tables on the Belarusian this week. Swiatek was devastating on return, breaking Sabalenka six times and grabbing 79% of second-return points.

The only area where she needs to work on is her first-serve percentage, which dropped to 65% against the Belarusian. An improved serve should be handy for her next opponent, Rybakina, who is a brilliant server and will look to win free points off that shot. She likes to take the ball early and hits flat off both wings.

However, Rybakina also tends to rack up a high number of unforced errors under pressure. Swiatek is the kind of player who, with her effortless movement and sharp angles, could put any player in a spot of bother. Unless Rybakina manages to hold her nerves in crunch situation, this should go the way of the Pole.

Pick: Iga Swiatek to win in straight sets.

