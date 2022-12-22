World Tennis League 2022: Novak Djokovic vs Felix Auger-Aliassime preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Novak Djokovic (Team Falcons) vs Felix Auger-Aliassime (Team Kites).

Date: December 23, 2022.

Tournament: World Tennis League.

Round: Group stage.

Venue: Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Category: Exhibition Tournament.

Surface: Hardcourt.

Match timing: Approx 9:00 pm local time, 5:00 pm GMT, 12:00 noon ET and 10:30 pm IST.

Live telecast: USA, UK - Tennis Channel | Australia - Stan Sport | India - Jio Cinema & Sports 18.

Novak Djokovic vs Felix Auger-Aliassime preview

Novak Djokovic at the 2022 World Tennis League.

Top 10 players Novak Djokovic and Felix Auger-Aliassime are set for a showdown at the 2022 World Tennis League on Friday.

Djokovic commenced his singles campaign against Alexander Zverev. He was the overwhelming favorite to emerge victorious, but surprisingly lost to the German in straight sets.

The reigning Wimbledon champion's next match was against Nick Kyrgios on Wednesday evening. However, Djokovic felt a little unwell and decided against competing. His teammate Grigor Dimitrov stepped up in his stead and defeated Kyrgios in straight sets.

It was disappointing not to see the former World No. 1 in action, but he's set to take to the court on Friday.

Felix Auger-Aliassime at the 2022 World Tennis League.

Auger-Aliassime, meanwhile, was in action on the very first day of the event, taking on Kyrgios in his first and only singles tie so far.

He fell behind 3-0 in the first set, but bagged the next three games in a row to level the proceedings. The duo remained solid on serve over the next few games before the Canadian went on another three-game run to clinch the opener.

The two were evenly matched at the start of the second set, but Auger-Aliassime got the decisive break in the fifth game to lead 3-2. He held on to the lead and broke Kyrgios' serve once again towards the end to win the match 7-5, 6-3.

Novak Djokovic vs Felix Auger-Aliassime head-to-head

The two have split their previous couple of meetings evenly to tie the head-to-head at 1-1. Auger-Aliassime won their most recent encounter at the 2022 Laver Cup in straight sets.

Novak Djokovic vs Felix Auger-Aliassime odds

Novak Djokovic vs Felix Auger-Aliassime prediction

Djokovic at the 2022 ATP Finals.

After a slow start, Auger-Aliassime recovered pretty quickly to regain control of his match against Kyrgios. He fired nine aces, while winning 85% of his first serve points. The Canadian also countered his opponent's big serve rather well. He will need to replicate his antics against Djokovic in order to have an edge against him.

The Serbian's performance was slightly underwhelming against Zverev and him feeling a little under the weather has only added to his woes. When he faced off against Auger-Aliassime for the first time this year, he needed two close sets to get past him.

His younger opponent turned the tables on him in the next meeting, coming out on top in straight sets at the Laver Cup. However, Auger-Aliassime isn't as consistent as Djokovic. The former World No. 1 is a versatile player around the court and is able to handle pressure moments much better than the Canadian.

If he has fully recovered, Djokovic is likely to notch up his first victory of the tournament by defeating Auger-Aliassime.

Pick: Novak Djokovic to win in straight sets.

