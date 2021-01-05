WTA Abu Dhabi 2021: Coco Gauff vs Ulrikke Eikeri preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Coco Gauff vs Ulrikke Eikeri

Tournament: Abu Dhabi WTA Women's Tennis Open

Round: Round of 64 (First round)

Venue: Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $565,530

Live telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel

Coco Gauff vs Ulrikke Eikeri preview

After her incredible run between the 2019 Wimbledon Championships and the 2020 Australian Open, Coco Gauff was tipped to rise much higher in women's tennis last year. However, the global pandemic put her ambitions on the back burner. But her determination has not waned.

Set to turn 17 in March, Gauff remains one of the most talented youngsters on the women's tennis circuit and is already ranked No. 48 in the world. Her results since the WTA tour resumption in August have been mixed, including a first round exit at the US Open and a second round loss at the French Open. Gauff did hit the headlines off the court by taking a very visible and vocal stand against racial injustice during the Black Lives Matter movement.

With a solid team that includes her parents and renowned French coach Patrick Mouratoglou backing her, Gauff will be hoping to play a more consistent schedule in 2021 to gain more match experience.

Her opponent in the first round at the Abu Dhabi event is the 28-year Norwegian player Ulrikke Eikeri, ranked No. 135 in the world in doubles and No. 260 in singles.

Eikeri gets into the main draw as an alternate, benefiting from the extenuating circumstances of the global pandemic and the related travel requirements which have forced many players to consider heading straight to Melbourne.

Coco Gauff vs Ulrikke Eikeri head-to-head

Ulrikke Eikeri while competing in the junior girls' singles event at the 2010 US Open in September 2010

The two players have never played each other on tour, and therefore the head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Coco Gauff vs Ulrikke Eikeri prediction

Coco Gauff

Ulrikke Eikeri does not have much match experience at the main tour level, but she has been grinding her way through the ITF World Tour for a decade now, accumulating a 398-235 win-loss record as per the ITF website. If there was ever a good time for a player at her level to face-off against a higher-ranked player, this might just be it - given the lack of WTA events in recent months and the various unknowns about the conditioning of the players.

On paper, Coco Gauff remains the clear favorite in this match. With her Top 50 ranking and her big match experience, the 16-year-old American should be able to advance to the second round, where a possible encounter with ninth seed Maria Sakkari looms.

Prediction - Coco Gauff to win straight sets