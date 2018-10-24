WTA Finals 2018: Preview and Schedule for October 24, where to watch and more

Kerber vs Osaka: One to watch.

On Day 3 of the WTA Finals 2018, both the matches went the full distance. It was yet another day of comebacks. World No. 3 Caroline Wozniacki lost the 2nd set against Petra Kvitova but won by dominating the 3rd. Earlier, Elina Svitolina did a similar feat against Karolina Pliskova.

Coming to Day 4, it's the Red Group that is back in action for the second round of matches. Again, the winners in the previous round were players who weren't the favourites to win. Sloane Stephens beat Osaka and Kiki Bertens upset Kerber.

On Wednesday, one match will decide who'll stay in the tournament while the other is going to determine a semi-finalist.

Naomi Osaka and Angelique Kerber, the US Open and Wimbledon champions respectively, will clash in a bid to get their first wins and stay in the tournament. They will both try and decimate their opponent to stand a better chance for a semi-final berth.

It's the southpaw who leads the head-to-head statistics with the German winning 3 out of their 4 meetings so far. Her last win against Osaka came in the 2018 Wimbledon Championships, where she won effortlessly.

Naomi Osaka is the one coming into the match with a slightly better form, winning 7 of her last 10 matches while Kerber has managed 5 victories. The Japanese has 2 titles to her name in this season -- a Premier Mandatory and a Grand Slam. Angelique Kerber, after winning Wimbledon, has faded away slightly, exiting 4 tournaments in the 1st and 2nd rounds.

In the 2nd match of the day, Sloane Stephens meets Kiki Bertens, having won their only clash five years ago. It came on clay at Rome. This will also be an interesting match to view as neither of them have figured out chinks in each others' armours.

The Dutchwoman, on the back of a stunning upset, will not even look at her loss against the American or her ranking (3 places below). But, Stephens is also coming into this contest after a great victory.

Both these players have a game tilting towards the powerful side and will be looking to improve their rankings via a semi-final appearance in this Year-ending Championship. Sloane will be looking to use her smashing forehand to target Bertens's backhand and extend the number of wins against her to 2.

Here is all you need to know about how to follow the WTA Finals 2018:

Tournament name: BNP Paribas WTA Finals Singapore

Location: Singapore

Category: Year-ending championships

Date: Wednesday, October 24, 2018

Round: Round robin

Broadcast: No live telecast in India

Live score: wtafinals.com

You can follow all the coverage of the WTA Finals 2018 here on Sportskeeda