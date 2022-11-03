WTA Finals 2022 Day 4: Women's singles predictions ft. Iga Swiatek vs Caroline Garcia, Coco Gauff vs Daria Kasatkina

Iga Swiatek will lead the charge of players from the Group Tracy Austin on a highly-anticipated Day 4 of the 2022 WTA Finals, which is currently underway in the Texan city of Fort Worth.

Having already won her opening contest, the World No. 1 will now look to extend her winning streak — going back to her title-winning run in San Diego — when she steps out on the court against Caroline Garcia on Thursday. Also in action will be home favorite Coco Gauff, who is scheduled to take on Daria Kasatkina in the nightcap tussle.

On that note, let's take a look at the predictions of the big encounters scheduled for Day 4 of the WTA Finals:

Iga Swiatek vs Caroline Garcia

Caroline Garcia in action at the 2022 WTA Finals.

Iga Swiatek came into the WTA Finals in red-hot form, having lifted the trophy in two of her last three tournaments — including her second Grand Slam at the US Open.

The Pole showed just why she is the firm favorite for the title in Fort Worth with her straightforward dismissal of Daria Kasatkina, her 18th win from her last 22 matches. It is an impressive feat when you take into consideration that hardcourts are not her preferred surface.

One of the four losses that Swiatek has faced, however, was against Caroline Garcia. Having struck form midway through the season, Garcia has managed to capture three titles — including at a Masters 1000 triumph in Cincinnati.

The Frenchwoman's flat-hitting game is tailor-made for quick conditions and is also the type of style that often bothers Swiatek. Garcia will step out looking for an exact repeat of her performance from Warsaw. If she can keep a tab on her errors, she is definitely in with a shot at scoring the upset.

Prediction: Caroline Garcia to win in three sets

Coco Gauff vs Daria Kasatkina

Coco Gauff in action at the 2022 WTA Finals.

Both Coco Gauff and Daria Kasatkina surrendered tame losses in their opening matches at the 2022 WTA Finals. And while neither of them would have wanted to make their year-end tournament debuts with a loss, they do have the game needed to turn things around for themselves.

For Kasatkina, the key lies in her ability to find the right balance between consistency and crafty shotmaking. The Russian possesses a versatile game and while she might not always outhit her opponents, she can definitely wear them down.

Against an assured opponent in the form of Gauff, though, Kasatkina will need a lot more than just a few dropshots and backhands slices to register a win. The American teenager is one of the fittest players on the tour and can run down more than most. She also possesses a handy weapon in the form of a big first serve. The only thing that leaves her wanting at times is a more proactive approach.

Against Kasatina, Gauff has an opportunity to test her groundstrokes. She will need to play aggressively and not allow Kasatkina time to work her variety of shots into the rallies. If she can do that, the youngster could well post her first WTA Finals win on Thursday.

Prediction: Coco Gauff to win in three sets

Poll : 0 votes