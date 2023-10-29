WTA Finals 2023: Aryna Sabalenka vs Maria Sakkari preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Aryna Sabalenka vs (8) Maria Sakkari

Date: October 30, 2023

Tournament: WTA Finals 2023.

Round: Group Stage.

Venue: Cancun, Mexico

Category: Year-ending championships.

Surface: Hardcourt.

Prize money: $9,000,000

Live telecast: USA – Tennis Channel | UK – Amazon Prime Video.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Maria Sakkari preview

2023 China Open - Day 11

Top seed Aryna Sabalenka will take on eighth seed Maria Sakkari in her first group-stage match of the 2023 WTA Finals on Monday.

Sabalenka began the year in emphatic fashion, claiming her maiden Grand Slam title at the 2023 Australian Open. She has been outstanding on the women's tour this year, chalking up 53 wins from 65 matches, including title-winning runs at the Madrid Open and the Adelaide International 1. She also secured runner-up finishes at the Indian Wells, Stuttgart Open and the 2023 US Open.

The Belarusian will enter the WTA Finals on the back of a quarterfinal finish at the China Open. She defeated the likes of Sofia Kenin, Katie Boulter and Jasmine Paolini en route to the last eight of the China Open, but couldn't get past Elena Rybakina. The Kazakh player outclassed Sabalenka in straight sets 7-5, 6-2.

2023 China Open - Day 10

On the other hand, Maria Sakkari has had a season filled with ups and downs, amassing 38 wins from 60 matches, including a title-winning run at the Guadalajara Open. She also secured a runner-up finish at the Citi Open and reached the semifinals of the Indian Wells.

The Greek player has entered Cancun on the back of a quarterfinal finish at the China Open and a second-round exit at the Zhengzhou Open. World No. 18 Qinwen Zheng outfoxed her in straight sets in Zhengzhou 7-6(2), 6-2. Sakkari will be hoping to begin well at the WTA Finals and present a strong challenge to Sabalenka.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Maria Sakkari head-to-head

Sabalenka leads the head-to-head against Sakkari 6-3. She defeated the Greek player most recently at the 2023 Madrid Open.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Maria Sakkari odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Aryna Sabalenka Maria Sakkari

Odds will be updated when available.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Maria Sakkari prediction

2023 China Open - Day 10

This matchup promises to be a thrilling battle between two high class players on the women's tour.

Sabalenka has undoubtedly been one of the standout performers this year. Her powerful game, aggressive groundstrokes, and ability to dictate play from the baseline can cause problems for any opponent on tour. She has been clinical in crucial moments and has cut down on committing needless errors.

On the other side of the net, Sakkari, despite having a season filled with ups and downs, has the ability to disrupt her opponent's rhythym with her athleticism and efficient shot-making skills. Her inconsistency in maintaining a high level of play throughout an entire match have sometimes held her back.

Both players may adopt contrasting strategies. Sabalenka will likely look to overpower her opponent with aggressive play, while Sakkari might aim to utilize her athleticism to retrieve balls and counterpunch.

The top seed's vulnerability lies in occasionally struggling against crafty and consistent opponents, but against Sakkari, she should have enough firepower to control rallies and emerge victorious in a closely contested match.

Pick: Sabalenka to win in straight sets.