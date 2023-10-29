WTA Finals 2023: Elena Rybakina vs Jessica Pegula preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (4) Elena Rybakina vs (5) Jessica Pegula

Date: October 30, 2023

Tournament: WTA Finals 2023.

Round: Group Stage.

Venue: Cancun, Mexico

Category: Year-ending championships.

Surface: Hardcourt.

Prize money: $9,000,000

Live telecast: USA – Tennis Channel | UK – Amazon Prime Video.

Elena Rybakina vs Jessica Pegula preview

Rybakina at the China Open.

Fourth seed Elena Rybakina will take on fifth seed Jessica Pegula in her first group-stage match of the 2023 WTA Finals on Monday.

Rybakina has been a delight to watch this year. She has garnered 46 wins from 59 matches, including title-winning runs at the Indian Wells and the Italian Open. She also secured runner-up finishes at the Miami Open and the 2023 Australian Open.

The 24-year-old Kazakh has entered the WTA Finals on the back of a semifinal finish at the China Open. She defeated the likes of Tatjana Maria, Mirra Andreeva, and Aryna Sabalenka en route to the last four, but couldn't get past Liudmila Samsonova. The Russian player outsmarted Rybakina in straight sets 7-6(7), 6-3.

2023 WTA Finals - Previews

Jessica Pegula, on the other hand, has been inching towards making a significant impact on the women's tour. She has had a promising season so far, amassing 55 wins from 72 matches, including title-winning runs at the United Cup, Canada Open and the Korea Open. She also secured runner-up finishes at the Qatar Open and the Japan Open.

The American has entered Cancun on the back of a scintillating run at the Korea Open in Seoul. She defeated the likes of Ashlyn Krueger, Claire Lu and Yanina Wickmayer en route to the finals and then showed her class against Yue Yuan to lift the title. Pegula one-upped the Chinese player Yuan in straight sets 6-2, 6-3.

Elena Rybakina vs Jessica Pegula head-to-head

Pegula leads the head-to-head against Rybakina 2-1. The Kazakh defeated Pegula most recently at the 2023 Miami Open.

Elena Rybakina vs Jessica Pegula odds

Elena Rybakina vs Jessica Pegula prediction

2023 US Open - Day 5

The matchup promises to be an electrifying encounter between two accomplished players on the hardcourts of Cancun, Mexico.

Rybakina, who has had an exceptional year, is known for her powerful game and remarkable baseline skills. With 46 wins under her belt in 2023, Rybakina has been a standout performer this year. She has clinched titles at prestigious events such as the Indian Wells and the Italian Open in Rome.

Her strengths include a booming serve and aggressive groundstrokes. However, her vulnerability may lie in her tendency to make unforced errors during crucial moments.

Pegula, on the other hand, has been steadily climbing the ranks with a promising season that includes 55 wins from 72 matches. Her recent title-winning run at the Korea Open exemplified her growing prowess on the tour.

The American's strengths revolve around her excellent defensive abilities and her knack for turning defense into offense. However, maintaining consistency throughout a match can sometimes prove challenging.

Both players may adopt varying strategies. Rybakina is likely to rely on her powerful shots and attacking play, aiming to dominate the rallies, while Pegula may attempt to disrupt her opponent's rhythm with her impressive defensive skills and counterpunching abilities.

In a closely fought encounter, the outcome could swing either way. However, considering their head-to-head history and Rybakina's explosive game, she is poised to claim victory, securing her first win in the WTA Finals.

Pick: Elena Rybakina to win in three sets.