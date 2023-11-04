WTA Finals 2023: Iga Swiatek vs Aryna Sabalenka preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Iga Swiatek vs (1) Aryna Sabalenka

Date: November 4, 2023

Tournament: WTA Finals 2023

Round: Semifinal

Venue: Cancun, Mexico

Category: Year-ending championships

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: $9,000,000

Live telecast: USA – Tennis Channel | UK – Amazon Prime Video

Iga Swiatek vs Aryna Sabalenka preview

Swiatek is two wins away from ending the year as the World No. 1.

It's 1 vs 2 in the WTA Finals semifinal in Cancun, Mexico, where World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka takes on Iga Swiatek in a potentially winner-takes-all showdown.

If Sabalenka takes the win, she will end the year as the World No. 1 but if she loses and Swiatek goes on to win the title, the Pole will usurp Sabalenka.

Having produced a perfect group-stage campaign - just what she needed to keep her slim World No. 1 hopes alive - the second-ranked Swiatek is coming off a dominating win over Ons Jabeur in her last group game.

The 22-year-old dropped just one game as she took the opener. It was more of the same in the second - with Swiatek dropping two games - to storm into the last four. It was her 66th win of the year in 77 matches and her ninth on the trot, eighth without dropping a set.

In Cancun, Swiatek has meant business all week, seeing off Marketa Vondrousova, Coco Gauff and now Jabeur, dropping just 14 games, including two bagel sets.

Meanwhile, World No. 1 Sabalenka hasn't played her best tennis this week. However, she bounced back from a loss to Jessica Pegula in her second group game to beat Elena Rybakina in three sets.

After taking the opening set for the loss of two games, the reigning Australian Open winner dropped the second 6-3. However, Sabalenka regained control of proceedings, producing a 6-3 set of her own to book a meeting with Swiatek.

She's now 55-13 in 2023 and one win away from ending the year as the World No. 1 for the first time.

Iga Swiatek vs Aryna Sabalenka head-to-head

Swiatek has won five of her eight meetings with Sabalenka. The pair is 1-1 in 2023, with the World No. 1 winning their last clash in three sets in the Madrid final.

Iga Swiatek vs Aryna Sabalenka odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Iga Swiatek Aryna Sabalenka

(The odds will be updated when they release)

Iga Swiatek vs Aryna Sabalenka prediction

Sabalenka is looking to end the year as the No. 1.

Swiatek and Sabalenka are two of the best players on the WTA Tour, and their ranking is a testament to that.

Both have little conceivable weakness, with both being powerful servers, strong hitters of the ball and good movers. Both Swiatek and Sabalenka have won Grand Slam titles this year, but the Pole is the more in-form player heading into their third matchup of 2023.

Expect Swiatek to continue her sparkling late-season form and take a hard-fought win.

Pick: Swiatek in three sets