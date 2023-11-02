WTA Finals 2023: Jessica Pegula vs Maria Sakkari preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (5) Jessica Pegula vs (8) Maria Sakkari

Date: November 2, 2023

Tournament: WTA Finals 2023

Round: Group Stage

Venue: Plaza Quintana Roo, Cancun, Mexico

Category: Year-ending championships

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: $9,000,000

Live telecast: USA – Tennis Channel | UK – Amazon Prime Video | Canada - TSN

Jessica Pegula vs Maria Sakkari preview

Jessica Pegula at the 2023 WTA Finals.

World No. 5 Jessica Pegula will take on Maria Sakkari in her final group game of the 2023 WTA Finals on Thursday.

Following a straight sets win over Elena Rybakina, Pegula faced top seed Aryna Sabalenka in her second match of the round-robin stage. The American was firmly in control of the first set and gained a 5-2 lead, but stumbled while trying to close the opener on her first go.

Sabalenka closed the gap by nabbing the next couple of games, but Pegula managed to serve out the set on her second try. The latter similarly raced to a 5-2 lead in the second set and stepped up to serve for the match.

Pegula held a couple of match points, but Sabalenka fought them off to secure a break of serve. The latter fended off another four match points in the next game, but the American converted her seventh match point to secure a 6-4, 6-3 win.

Having lost her first group match against Sabalenka, Sakkari took on Elena Rybakina in a must-win tie for both players. The Greek was off to a terrible start as she quickly lost the first set without securing a single game.

With both players defending their serves quite well in the second set, a tie-break came into the picture, which was won by Sakkari. Rybakina led by a break in the third set, but the Greek managed to get back on even terms.

The match was ultimately decided by another tie-break. Rybakina got the upper hand in it to register a 6-0, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (2) victory and hand Sakkari her second straight defeat here.

Jessica Pegula vs Maria Sakkari head-to-head

Sakkari leads Pegula 5-4 in the head-to-head. The American won their most recent encounter at the 2023 Pan Pacific Open in straight sets.

Jessica Pegula vs Maria Sakkari odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Jessica Pegula -300 +1.5 (-750) Over 20.5 (-135) Maria Sakkari +230 -1.5 (+425) Under 20.5 (-105)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Jessica Pegula vs Maria Sakkari prediction

Maria Sakkari at the 2023 WTA Finals.

The match is a dead rubber, with Pegula already through to the semifinals and Sakkari eliminated from contention. However, it'll be important for the former to maintain the winning momentum, while the latter will look to end the season with a victory.

The two have a fierce rivalry, with Sakkari having a slight edge in it at the moment. Pegula hasn't scored consecutive wins over the Greek, but is primed to do so based on their form.

Pegula made light work of Sakkari when they faced off in Tokyo a few weeks ago. The Greek's gameplay has been all over the place this week. The American, on the other hand, has been a pillar of consistency and focus, which is likely to tilt this match in her favor too.

Pick: Jessica Pegula to win in straight sets.