WTA Rankings: Karman Thandi moves 33 spots to close in on India no. 1 title

03 Jul 2018

Karman Kaur Thandi at the Delhi Open 2016 Tournament

What's the story?

20-year-old Indian tennis star Karman Thandi has moved 33 places in the WTA Rankings after the latest batch of rankings were announced. The youngster is now ranked 225th in the world.

In case you didn't know...

India has had little luck in tennis and only one Indian tennis player has been able to break into the Top Ten so far, Ramanathan Krishnan. Krishnan also played in two Wimbledon semi-finals in his career.

In Women's tennis, Sania Mirza currently holds the record for the highest position achieved by an Indian woman in the WTA Singles Rankings. Mirza reached a career-high rank of 27 in 2007.

The heart of the matter

Currently, the Indian occupying the highest spot on the WTA Rankings is Ankita Raina. She is currently ranked 214. The Ahmedabad- born tennis player has been the highest ranked Indian on the WTA Rankings for some time now. However, Karman Thandi's latest charge can put her position in jeopardy.

Raina had recently entered the top 200 of the rankings. However, a few inconsistent performances caused her to slip out of the 200.

Thandi, meanwhile, has been performing well over the past few months, hence the huge improvement in her rankings. If the youngster is able to continue with her good form, she will definitely surpass Ankita Raina as the highest ranked Indian female tennis player in the WTA Rankings.

Nevertheless, both the players still have a long way to go if they want to better Sania Mirza's no. 27 spot on the rankings and become the highest ranked female Indian players ever.

What's next?

Thandi is currently plying her trade in the ITF Circuit and will look to continue her surge upwards.

