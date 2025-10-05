Wuhan Open 2025: Ashlyn Krueger vs Hailey Baptiste preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and betting tips

Match Details

Fixture: Ashlyn Krueger vs Hailey Baptiste

Date: October 6, 2025

Tournament: Wuhan Open 2025

Round: First Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Optics Valley Int'l Tennis Center, Wuhan China

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor hard

Prize Money: $3,654,963

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - DAZN, TSN

Ashlyn Krueger vs Hailey Baptiste preview

Ashlyn Krueger hits a backhand | Image Source: Getty

USA's Ashlyn Krueger will face fellow countrywoman Hailey Baptiste in the first round of the 2025 Wuhan Open on Monday (October 6).

World No. 45 Krueger has struggled with consistency since reaching her second-career WTA final at the Abu Dhabi Open earlier in February. The 21-year-old has lost 10 of her last 14 matches. In her most recent loss, she wasted a break lead in the deciding set of her first-round match against Maria Sakkari in Beijing twice to succumb to a 6-7(5), 7-6(5), 5-7 defeat in three and a half hours.

Baptiste, meanwhile, hasn't enjoyed a better season than Krueger by any means, but she did achieve the career milestone of breaking into the WTA top 50 rankings in August. What the World No. 51 does have over her younger compatriot, though, is performing better at the Wuhan Open. Last year, she upset then-reigning Wimbledon titlist Barbora Krejcikova en route to a Round-of-16 result at the 1000-level event.

Ashlyn Krueger vs Hailey Baptiste head-to-head

Krueger and Baptiste have never met on the WTA Tour. However, the two Americans split their meetings in back-to-back years at the W60 Orlando event in 2022 and 2023.

Ashlyn Krueger vs Hailey Baptiste odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over/Under) Ashley Krueger -125 -1.5 (+165) Over 21.5 (-130) Hailey Baptiste +100 +1.5 (-250) Under 21.5 (-110)

All bets sourced from BetMGM.

Ashlyn Krueger vs Hailey Baptiste prediction

Baptiste hits a forehand | Image Source: Getty

Although Krueger's flat-hitting game allowed her to achieve a career-high WTA ranking of 29 earlier in July, it has clearly not been working for her lately. The lack of margin and consistency on her groundstrokes has been exposed by more experienced opponents.

Unlike Krueger, Baptiste hits her forehand with quite some topspin and weight, allowing her to push her opponents back behind the baseline. The 23-year-old also has an athletic build, which has enabled her to come out on top of long three-set matches. Their first-round clash in Wuhan is also likely to go the distance, and it is Baptiste who is the favorable pick owing to her superior endurance and recent form.

Pick: Baptiste to win in three sets.

Ashlyn Krueger vs Hailey Baptiste betting tips

Tip 1: Result - Baptiste to win in three sets.

Tip 2: Krueger to win at least 12 games.

Tip 3: Match to have more than 20 games.

