Wuhan Open 2025: Emma Navarro vs Zhang Shuai preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and betting tips

Match Details

Fixture: (14) Emma Navarro vs (WC) Zhang Shuai

Date: October 7, 2025

Tournament: Wuhan Open 2025

Round: First Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Optics Valley Int'l Tennis Center, Wuhan China

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor hard

Prize Money: $3,654,963

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - DAZN, TSN

Emma Navarro vs Zhang Shuai preview

Navarro looking to make a push for WTA Finals | Image Source: Getty

14th-seeded Emma Navarro will face Chinese wildcard Zhang Shuai in the first round of the 2025 Wuhan Open on Tuesday (October 7).

Before this year's Asian tennis swing, Navarro had struggled to win back-to-back matches on the WTA Tour, falling outside the women's top 10 rankings as a result. The 24-year-old made plenty of amends at the China Open last week, though, beating 2023 champion Iga Swiatek en route to a quarterfinal run. She will now be eager to carry her vein of form to this week's Wuhan Open, where she has never won a match.

Shuai, formerly ranked World No. 22 in singles, has received a wildcard entry into the main draw of the WTA 1000 tournament and will look to offer the 14th seed plenty of resistance. Having previously suffered from physical and mental health issues, the 36-year-old has performed well in competitive matches recently if her 20-6 win/loss record since May is anything to go by (including qualifying and WTT matches).

Emma Navarro vs Zhang Shuai head-to-head

Shuai leads Navarro 1-0 in their head-to-head meetings on the WTA Tour. The Chinese overcame the American in their lone career encounter at last year's China Open in straight sets.

Emma Navarro vs Zhang Shuai odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over/Under) Emma Navarro -275 -1.5 (-110) Over 20.5 (-125) Zhang Shuai +210 +1.5 (-130) Under 20.5 (-115)

All bets sourced from BetMGM.

Emma Navarro vs Zhang Shuai prediction

Zhang Shuai hits a forehand | Image Source: Getty

Navarro's stable shotmaking was on display during her first-ever win over World No. 2 Swiatek in Beijing last week. The former World No. 8 is known for putting pressure with her deep groundstrokes and endurance, which allows her to stay in rallies no matter how aggressive her opponents are.

Shuai, meanwhile, possesses rich variety in her game with an impressive shot selection and aggressive intent to boot. That said, the World No. 142 veteran is in the twilight years of her career; with her movement having considerably regressed, there is little chance that she would be able to hang in longer exchanges with Navarro during their first-round clash.

Pick: Navarro to win in straight sets.

Emma Navarro vs Zhang Shuai betting tips

Tip 1: Result - Navarro to win in straight sets.

Tip 2: Navarro to not drop more than nine games.

Tip 3: Match to not last more than 21 games.

