Wuhan Open 2025: Emma Raducanu vs Ann Li preview, head-to-head, prediction and betting tips

Match details
Fixture: Emma Raducanu vs Ann Li
Date: October 6, 2025
Tournament: Wuhan Open
Round: First round (Round of 64)
Venue: Optics Valley Int'l Tennis Center, Wuhan China
Category: WTA 1000
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $3,654,963
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Emma Raducanu vs Ann Li preview
Emma Raducanu and Ann Li will lock horns in an exciting opening-round encounter at the 2025 Wuhan Open.
Raducanu, who returned to the top-30 in latest rankings, has had a solid lead-up to the tournament. She has made one semifinal (Citi Open) and posted good runs at the US Open and Montreal since the start of hardcourt swing back in July.
The Briton’s overall win-loss record for the season stands at 27-19, which includes a first WTA 1000 quarterfinal in Miami.
Ann Li, meanwhile, is in the middle of a career-best season. She has already reached two finals (Singapore and Cleveland and made it to the second week of a Slam for the first time at the US Open.
The results have translated into a career-high ranking of No. 44 and a steady win-loss record of 26-21. She did made an early exit at the China Open last week and will be keen on getting past that disappointment.
Emma Raducanu vs Ann Li head-to-head
Raducanu leads Li in their current head-to-head with a 1-0 margin, having beaten her on the grasscourts of Eastbourne earlier this year.
Emma Raducanu vs Ann Li betting odds
(Odds to be updated)
Emma Raducanu vs Ann Li betting tips
Tip 1: Result - Li to win
Tip 2: Each player to win a set
Tip 3: At least 30 games.
Emma Raducanu vs Ann Li prediction
Both Emma Raducanu and Ann Li enjoy playing on the quick hardcourts and have had a similar lead-up to the tournament.
The American has been particularly impressive off late, having recently scored wins over the likes of Belinda Bencic and Wang Xinyu. She is not intimidated by power and has the uncanny ability to redirect pace. She can also deal a lot of damage with her flat backhand and use the topspin-heavy forehand to reset rallies.
Li also has a big serve and often stacks up aces in double digits. For Raducanu, finding her footing on serve will be more crucial. She was broken on six occasions in her two matches at Beijing and faces another aggressive returner here.
Fans can expect some entertaining baseline exchanges, but given the recent form and slightly stronger serve, the American holds an edge.
Prediction: Li to win in three sets