Wuhan Open 2025: Emma Raducanu vs Ann Li preview, head-to-head, prediction and betting tips

Match details

Ad

Fixture: Emma Raducanu vs Ann Li

Date: October 6, 2025

Tournament: Wuhan Open

Round: First round (Round of 64)

Venue: Optics Valley Int'l Tennis Center, Wuhan China

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $3,654,963

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Emma Raducanu vs Ann Li preview

Emma Raducanu and Ann Li will lock horns in an exciting opening-round encounter at the 2025 Wuhan Open.

Ad

Trending

Raducanu, who returned to the top-30 in latest rankings, has had a solid lead-up to the tournament. She has made one semifinal (Citi Open) and posted good runs at the US Open and Montreal since the start of hardcourt swing back in July.

The Briton’s overall win-loss record for the season stands at 27-19, which includes a first WTA 1000 quarterfinal in Miami.

Li recently reached a career-high ranking. (Source: Getty)

Ann Li, meanwhile, is in the middle of a career-best season. She has already reached two finals (Singapore and Cleveland and made it to the second week of a Slam for the first time at the US Open.

Ad

The results have translated into a career-high ranking of No. 44 and a steady win-loss record of 26-21. She did made an early exit at the China Open last week and will be keen on getting past that disappointment.

Emma Raducanu vs Ann Li head-to-head

Raducanu leads Li in their current head-to-head with a 1-0 margin, having beaten her on the grasscourts of Eastbourne earlier this year.

Ad

Emma Raducanu vs Ann Li betting odds

(Odds to be updated)

Emma Raducanu vs Ann Li betting tips

Tip 1: Result - Li to win

Tip 2: Each player to win a set

Tip 3: At least 30 games.

Emma Raducanu vs Ann Li prediction

Raducanu is making her debut in Wuhan. (Source: Getty)

Both Emma Raducanu and Ann Li enjoy playing on the quick hardcourts and have had a similar lead-up to the tournament.

Ad

The American has been particularly impressive off late, having recently scored wins over the likes of Belinda Bencic and Wang Xinyu. She is not intimidated by power and has the uncanny ability to redirect pace. She can also deal a lot of damage with her flat backhand and use the topspin-heavy forehand to reset rallies.

Li also has a big serve and often stacks up aces in double digits. For Raducanu, finding her footing on serve will be more crucial. She was broken on six occasions in her two matches at Beijing and faces another aggressive returner here.

Ad

Fans can expect some entertaining baseline exchanges, but given the recent form and slightly stronger serve, the American holds an edge.

Prediction: Li to win in three sets

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vedant Chandel Vedant is an experienced journalist at Sportskeeda, having been part of the team since 2016. Known for his insightful coverage of Tennis, Hockey, and Olympic sports at the company, he has also been contributing to the Hindustan Times for the past 3 years.



Holding a Master's degree in English, and a PG Diploma in Print Journalism, Vedant's academic background equips him well for his journalism endeavors. He has covered the Olympics qualifiers on the ground, taken exclusive interviews with multiple Indian Olympians, and clinched Sportskeeda's prestigious Writer Award for Best Olympics Commentator in 2021.



While Vedant remains neutral on the Tennis GOAT debate, he holds a deep admiration for Tsvetana Pironkova and Petra Kvitova for their unparallelled grasscourt skills and personalities, along with Juan Martin del Potro. As for tournaments, his heart is undeniably drawn to Wimbledon, and when asked why, he simply states, "There's something about the grass."



Beyond his passion for sports, he enjoys traveling and has a soft spot for good movies. Know More