Wuhan Open 2025: McCartney Kessler vs Jaqueline Cristian preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and betting tips

Match Details
Fixture: McCartney Kessler vs Jaqueline Cristian
Date: October 7, 2025
Tournament: Wuhan Open
Round: First Round (Round of 64)
Venue: Optics Valley International Tennis Center, Wuhan, China
Category: WTA 1000
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $3,654,963
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
McCartney Kessler vs Jaqueline Cristian preview
McCartney Kessler will face Jaqueline Cristian in the first round of the Wuhan Open 2025.
Kessler has won two titles this year from three finals. She hoisted the winner's trophy in Hobart and Nottingham, and finished as the runner-up to Jessica Pegula in Austin. She failed to clear the opening hurdle in three of the four Majors this year, with her best result being a second-round showing at the US Open.
Kessler's Asian swing commenced at the China Open, where she advanced to the fourth round for the first time and for the third time at the WTA 1000 level. She scored wins over Shi Han, 20th seed Elise Mertens, and two-time Major champion Barbora Krejcikova before losing to Eva Lys. She also claimed her maiden WTA 1000 title, albeit in doubles, at the Canadian Open with Coco Gauff. This will be her debut at the Wuhan Open.
Cristian advanced to her first final in four years at the Rabat Open, though she came up short against Maya Joint in the summit clash. While she lost in the first round of Wimbledon, she reached the third round of the remaining three Majors.
However, Cristian hasn't won a match since her third-round exit from the US Open. She commenced her Asian swing with a first-round exit from the Korea Open, and followed it up with another first-round loss at the China Open.
McCartney Kessler vs Jaqueline Cristian head-to-head
This will be their first meeting at the main draw level on the WTA Tour, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0. However, Cristian beat Kessler in straight sets in the qualifying rounds of the Madrid Open 2024.
McCartney Kessler vs Jaqueline Cristian odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
McCartney Kessler vs Jaqueline Cristian prediction
Both players have arrived in Wuhan on the heels of contrasting results. Kessler reached the fourth round in Beijing, while Cristian suffered another loss to remain winless in Asia so far. The American has a 28-20 record this year, with 22 of those wins coming on hardcourts.
Cristian has a 22-19 record for the season but has managed to register only 10 wins on hardcourts so far. She advanced to the second round of the Wuhan Open last year, going down to eventual runner-up Zheng Qinwen in straight sets.
Kessler will be the firm favorite to win this showdown. She has outperformed Cristian on hardcourts by a fair margin this season. The latter's slump, coupled with her 4-11 record against top 50 players this year, undermines her chances of winning this match.
Pick: McCartney Kessler to win in straight sets.
McCartney Kessler vs Jaqueline Cristian betting tips
Tip 1: McCartney Kessler to win.
Tip 2: The match will feature at least 18 games.