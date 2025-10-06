Wuhan Open 2025: McCartney Kessler vs Jaqueline Cristian preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and betting tips

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: McCartney Kessler vs Jaqueline Cristian

Date: October 7, 2025

Tournament: Wuhan Open

Round: First Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Optics Valley International Tennis Center, Wuhan, China

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $3,654,963

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

McCartney Kessler vs Jaqueline Cristian preview

McCartney Kessler at the China Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

McCartney Kessler will face Jaqueline Cristian in the first round of the Wuhan Open 2025.

Ad

Trending

Kessler has won two titles this year from three finals. She hoisted the winner's trophy in Hobart and Nottingham, and finished as the runner-up to Jessica Pegula in Austin. She failed to clear the opening hurdle in three of the four Majors this year, with her best result being a second-round showing at the US Open.

Kessler's Asian swing commenced at the China Open, where she advanced to the fourth round for the first time and for the third time at the WTA 1000 level. She scored wins over Shi Han, 20th seed Elise Mertens, and two-time Major champion Barbora Krejcikova before losing to Eva Lys. She also claimed her maiden WTA 1000 title, albeit in doubles, at the Canadian Open with Coco Gauff. This will be her debut at the Wuhan Open.

Ad

Cristian advanced to her first final in four years at the Rabat Open, though she came up short against Maya Joint in the summit clash. While she lost in the first round of Wimbledon, she reached the third round of the remaining three Majors.

However, Cristian hasn't won a match since her third-round exit from the US Open. She commenced her Asian swing with a first-round exit from the Korea Open, and followed it up with another first-round loss at the China Open.

Ad

McCartney Kessler vs Jaqueline Cristian head-to-head

This will be their first meeting at the main draw level on the WTA Tour, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0. However, Cristian beat Kessler in straight sets in the qualifying rounds of the Madrid Open 2024.

McCartney Kessler vs Jaqueline Cristian odds

layer Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games McCartney Kessler -225 +1.5 (-625) Over 21.5 (-115) Jaqueline Cristian +175 -1.5 (+340) Under 21.5 (-125)

Ad

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

McCartney Kessler vs Jaqueline Cristian prediction

Jaqueline Cristian at the China Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Both players have arrived in Wuhan on the heels of contrasting results. Kessler reached the fourth round in Beijing, while Cristian suffered another loss to remain winless in Asia so far. The American has a 28-20 record this year, with 22 of those wins coming on hardcourts.

Ad

Cristian has a 22-19 record for the season but has managed to register only 10 wins on hardcourts so far. She advanced to the second round of the Wuhan Open last year, going down to eventual runner-up Zheng Qinwen in straight sets.

Kessler will be the firm favorite to win this showdown. She has outperformed Cristian on hardcourts by a fair margin this season. The latter's slump, coupled with her 4-11 record against top 50 players this year, undermines her chances of winning this match.

Ad

Pick: McCartney Kessler to win in straight sets.

McCartney Kessler vs Jaqueline Cristian betting tips

Tip 1: McCartney Kessler to win.

Tip 2: The match will feature at least 18 games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Rohit is a journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering tennis. Having been with the company for four years, he has proven himself as a formidable force in the field. With a Master's degree in law, Rohit brings his analytical and research skills to the forefront as a journalist. He stays on top of the game by using social media platforms and never misses a match for on-court insights. He values giving credit where it's due, keeping his reporting fair and accurate.



At the outset of his career, Rohit found his niche in writing previews and SEO pieces and it's this expertise that continues to define his role at Sportskeeda. He is particularly proud of one article that garnered an impressive 750k views and surpassed his "wildest dreams." Rohit is not particularly fond of (GOAT) debates and it is one of the reasons why he left the legal world behind. He prefers to view players in "tiers," where they're all esteemed to an extent. However, if pressed to name favorites, he would choose Serena and Venus Williams. The Williams sisters' journey from humble beginnings to the pinnacle of tennis has been his greatest source of inspiration.



When he isn't busy making spot-on predictions about match outcomes, Rohit likes reading, particularly fantasy, sci-fi, and comics. As an X-Men fanatic, he's also passionate about board games and enjoys watching movies in his spare time. And don't be surprised if you catch him silently wishing to the tennis gods for the removal of ad scoring from doubles. Know More