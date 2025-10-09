Wuhan Open today's prediction: Women's singles matches ft. Jessica Pegula vs Katerina Siniakova, Aryna Sabalenka vs Elena Rybakina | October 10, 2025

The Wuhan Open is hosting the top players in women's tennis this week. Only eight players remain at the final WTA 1000 event this year.

Ad

Aryna Sabalenka is the defending champion at the Wuhan Open. After a shaky start in the second round, she made no mistakes against Liudmila Samsonova in the third.

Meanwhile, Iga Swiatek is making her first appearance in the Wuhan Open. The Pole is also through to the last eight and one of the clear favorites to win the title.

With all to play for in the Wuhan Open, let's look at the lineup and predictions for quarterfinal matches on Friday.

Ad

Trending

Wuhan Open today's prediction: Women's singles matches | October 10, 2025

1) Jessica Pegula vs Katerina Siniakova

Pegula at the 2025 Wuhan Open - Day 6 - Source: Getty

First up, Jessica Pegula will take on Katerina Siniakova during the afternoon session in Wuhan.

Ad

Pegula showed her caliber by claiming the honors in Austin, Charleston (Charleston Open), and Bad Homburg (Bad Homburg Open). She also reached the semifinals in New York and Beijing in the last few weeks. The American started her campaign by cruising past Hailey Baptiste and then brushing aside Ekaterina Alexandrova in the third round.

Siniakova, meanwhile, has tested herself on the singles circuit this year. She's usually known for her doubles prowess on tour, but the Russian has managed to clinch the title in Warsaw and also reached the semifinals in Seoul (Korea Open). She defeated Iva Jovic and Maya Joint in the last few rounds in Wuhan.

Ad

Siniakova has yet to drop a set in Wuhan and has entered the main draw via the qualifiers. It could be tough to stop the Russian in the quarterfinals, but Pegula may be the right person to do so.

Predicted Winner: Jessica Pegula

2) Aryna Sabalenka vs Elena Rybakina

Sabalenka at the 2025 Wuhan Open - Day 6 - Source: GettyPredicted Winner:

Next up, Aryna Sabalenka will continue her title defense against Elena Rybakina in the quarterfinals.

Ad

Sabalenka is the player to beat on the women's tour. Apart from title-winning runs in Miami, New York, and Madrid, she also reached the finals in Melbourne and Paris. The Belarusian defeated Rebecca Sramkova in the second round and then made her mark against Liudmila Samsonova in the third in Wuhan.

Meanwhile, Elena Rybakina has had a quiet season so far. Apart from a title-winning run in Strasbourg, the Kazakh hasn't really made a valuable contribution this year. So far, she has outfoxed Jaqueline Cristian in the second round and then held her nerve against Linda Noskova in the third.

Ad

Rybakina has yet to drop a set in the Wuhan Open. She'll be up against a player who has not lost at the event in the last three years. The Kazakh has the pedigree to present a stern challenge, but is most likely to come up short in the quarterfinals.

Predicted Winner: Aryna Sabalenka

3) Laura Siegemund vs Coco Gauff

Gauff at the 2025 Wuhan Open - Day 5 - Source: Getty

Next up, Laura Siegemund will take on Coco Gauff in the quarterfinals of the Wuhan Open.

Ad

Siegemund had chipped in with excellent results this year. After a quarterfinal appearance at Wimbledon, she reached the third round in New York and the first round in Beijing. The German defeated Mirra Andreeva in the second round and then outlasted Magdalena Frech, 6-4, 7-6(2).

Meanwhile, Coco Gauff revived her season with a remarkable title triumph in Paris. She also reached the fourth round in New York and the semifinals in Beijing. The American started her campaign in Wuhan by breezing past Moyuka Uchijima and Zhang Shuai this week.

Ad

No points for guessing that Gauff will be a clear favorite to win this round. The American's defensive skills and athleticism on the court should see her through to the semifinals in Wuhan.

Predicted Winner: Coco Gauff

4) Jasmine Paolini vs Iga Swiatek

Paolini at the 2025 Wuhan Open - Day 5 - Source: Getty

Lastly, Jasmine Paolini will face Iga Swiatek in the quarterfinals of the Wuhan Open.

Ad

Paolini is known for her fighting spirit on tour. After a title-winning run in Rome, she reached the finals in Cincinnati and quarterfinals in Beijing. The Italian eliminated Yuan Yue in the second round and then edged past Clara Tauson in the third.

On the other hand, Swiatek has had another solid season this year. She may have missed with the title in Melbourne and Paris, but managed to capture her maiden crown at Wimbledon. The Pole outfoxed Belinda Bencic in the last round, 7-6(2), 6-4.

Ad

Two resilient players will battle it out for a place in the semifinals. Considering Swiatek's record in the last few months, she's most likely to solve this riddle and continue her run in Wuhan.

Predicted Winner: Iga Swiatek

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aman Mohamed Aman is a journalist at Sportskeeda whose write-ups range from news to listicles. While tennis is his forte, he is passionate about cricket and football as well. Aman's articles recently crossed 1 million views on Sportskeeda. He has strong sports writing and journalism skills and is adept at writing, researching, and communicating with the editorial team. Alongside, he's an entrepreneur. Know More