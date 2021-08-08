"You are an idol to so many", "hope you can play for 40 more years" - Sinner, Medvedev pay tribute to Roger Federer on his 40th birthday

Roger Federer celebrated his 40th birthday on Sunday, and, as expected, wishes poured in from all quarters of the tennis fraternity, beginning with arch-rival Novak Djokovic.

Amongst the players who wished the Swiss maestro was rising sensation Jannik Sinner, who marveled at Federer's sustained dominance on the men's tour. The Italian, who is into the finals of the Citi Open at the time of writing, described Federer as an "idol" to many youngsters, including the Italian himself.

"Hey Roger, first of all happy birthday," Jannik Sinner said in a video released by the ATP. "Congrats for everything you have done for our sport, you are an idol to so many players, myself as well and obviously I wish you all the best."

Speaking to the media after his semi-final win over Jenson Brooksby in Washington, Sinner expressed his desire to emulate Federer's longevity.

“I wish I could play more regularly on the tour for many years to come," Sinner said. "Look at Federer. He has been playing on the circuit for over 20 years and is still at a very good level. I wish I could do the same."

World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev also extended his best wishes to Federer. The Russian joked that he hoped to see Federer in action for another 40 years.

"Hey Roger happy birthday man, 40 is a big number, hope you can play for 40 more, still beat all the records and be as good as you are right now," Medvedev said. "What you have achieved is amazing, still playing at 40, I wish everybody the same, so have a good one!"

Grigor Dimitrov, once nicknamed "Baby Federer" for aping the Swiss' style of play as a youngster, also wished the 40-year-old. The Bulgarian also requested Federer to team up for a doubles match.

"Hi Rog, happy birthday, I wanted to wish you a very amazing day," Dimitrov said. "Hope to see you soon back on court, hope we get to play couple of more battles. And please once before you retire one doubles match with me, on my side of the net! Have a good one pal, see you around."

Hubert Hurkacz and Taylor Fritz join in the wishes for Roger Federer

Hubert Hurkacz, who beat Roger Federer in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon, also hopes the Swiss will carry on for "many more years".

"Hey Roger, happy 40th birthday, I hope you gonna still continue to play for many more years," said Hurkacz. "It's so fun with you being on the tour and its so great for the sport, so wish you all the best and see you on the tour."

Taylor Fritz joined in on the act and remarked how he has watched Federer win titles since his childhood.

"Hey Roger, just wanted to say happy birthday," Taylor Fritz said. "Watched you win everything growing up, so I'm glad you are still around and happy birthday! Hope you have a great day."

