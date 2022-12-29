"You can’t forget those events" - Novak Djokovic feels 'great' to be back in Australia but expresses disappointment about his deportation in 2022

Novak Djokovic is happy to have returned to Australia in his quest for a 10th Australian Open title. But he has not forgotten his ordeal when he last visited the country.

The 21-time Major champion was detained by the authorities when he touched down in Australia last year for failing to produce proof of vaccination against COVID-19. The medical exemption he carried was deemed unacceptable by the authorities, who sent the Serb to spend a few days in a hotel-turned-immigration detention center meant for refugees.

While he received a swift hearing in the court of law, the verdict was not in his favor and the former World No. 1 was eventually deported from Australia, in a move that stunned the world. He was also banned from reapplying for a visa for Australia but that was overturned last month.

Speaking to the media for the first time since landing in Australia, the 35-year-old expressed his delight at returning to his "most successful" Grand Slam. He did, however, admit that there is a chance some fans could react adversely to his return to the nation.

“It’s great to be back in Australia. It’s a country where I’ve had tremendous success in my career, particularly in Melbourne. It’s by far my most successful Grand Slam," Djokovic said while speaking to the media in Adelaide.

“I’m hoping that everything is going to be positive. Obviously (fan reaction) is not something that I can predict. I’ll do my best to play good tennis and bring good emotions and good feelings to the crowd," he added.

Djokovic stated that he is unlikely to ever forget the events that transpired during his previous visit to Australia.

“Obviously what happened 12 months ago was not easy for me, for my family, team, anybody who is close to me. It’s obviously disappointing to leave the country like that,” he said.

“You can’t forget those events. It’s one of these things that stays with you for I guess the rest of your life. It’s something that I’ve never experienced before and hopefully never again," he added.

That said, the Serb acknowledged that he needs to "move on," pointing at how his overall positives in the country (Slam record) far outweigh the negatives.

“But it is a valuable life experience for me and something that as I said will stay there but I have to move on. Coming back to Australia speaks how I feel about this country, how I feel about playing here," he said.

"Was a bit too early for me" - Novak Djokovic on why he had always planned to play in the Adelaide International instead of the United Cup

Novak Djokovic will begin his 2023 campaign with the Adelaide International 1 instead of the ongoing United Cup. Despite his nation Serbia failing to qualify for the United Cup, the nine-time Australian Open champion revealed he would have opted out of the tournament regardless, as it was "too early" for him.

“I chose Adelaide because I wanted to get a tournament ahead of the Australian Open and I thought the Union (sic) Cup was a bit too early for me,” Djokovic said.

He then highlighted the strength of the field at the Adelaide-based event, remarking on how it seems akin to an ATP 500 or a Masters 1000 event.

“It’s really not a 250 event, it seems like it’s a 500 event or maybe even a 1000. Some of the best players in the world are playing here,” he added.

