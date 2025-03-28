"You can’t function as a man without a woman by your side" - When Novak Djokovic talked up the influence of 2 Jelenas on his career

Novak Djokovic once spoke about the immense influence his wife Jelena and former coach Jelena Gencic had on his life. The Serbian tennis star opined that a man cannot function without a woman by his side.

When Djokovic arrived in Melbourne in 2016 for the Australian Open, he looked back at the influence two Jelenas have had in his life, namely, his wife Jelena, and his childhood coach Jelena Gencic.

Gencic was a tennis coach who coached Djokovic and other Grand Slam champions, including Monica Seles, Goran Ivanisevic and Mima Jausovec, who was the first player from Yugoslavia to win a Grand Slam singles title. She passed away in June 2013 at the age of 76.

Speaking about the two Jelenas' impact on his life, the then-World No. 1 told Guardian Australia:

"It’s like ying and yang. You can’t function to your biggest potential and abilities as a human being and as a man without a woman by your side and vice versa."

Further, he explained the importance of having a partner in one's life, claiming the two Jelenas have been the most influential people for him.

"Somehow that’s how I see it. You always need to have a partner in your life, somebody you can rely on, somebody that can support you in good and bad times. Somebody that can listen to you and help you evolve and grow your character and strengths. That’s what both Jelenas have done for me in my life... They have been the most influential people I’ve had," he added.

Jelena and Novak Djokovic attended the same high school in Serbia, and began dating in 2005. They were engaged in September 2013, and less than a year later, in July 2014, the high school sweethearts tied the knot.

"We went through tough childhoods" - When Novak Djokovic spoke about his and wife Jelena's struggles in feature video by Laureus Sports

Novak Djokovic with his wife Jelena and their children at the 2023 French Open - Source: Getty

In a video shared by Laureus Sports in 2024, Novak Djokovic and his wife Jelena shared about the work of the Novak Djokovic Foundation. Founded in 2007, the organization attempts to improve the lives of children aged 0-6.

Talking about their own childhood struggles, Djokvoic said:

"We went through tough childhoods...war-torn countries and adversities, challenges for our families, our parents, a lot of families in our country, our region. It all seemed, in the reality of that time, quite impossible reaching some great heights, whether it is in sports or business or education, but we always had to dream that we have what it takes to be one of the selected few that can make an impact."

Jelena and Novak Djokovic are parents to two children, a son named Stefan and a daughter named Tara. His family is regularly seen supporting him from the stands as he continues his playing career.

