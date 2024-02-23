Roger Federer, often considered one of the greatest tennis players of all time, has become synonymous with the sport for his friendly and cordial relationship with the press.

Many pundits in the game have credited him for his off-court elegance, hailing him as one of the major reasons tennis grabbed the spotlight on the global stage by his grace and sportsmanship.

However, that did not mean the Swiss maestro did not have the odd run-in with the press. At times, there were articles written about him that did not show him in a positive light, with speculations even making the rounds as far back as the early 2010s that he was on the way out.

Speaking at the 2010 Miami Open, Federer spoke about how he regarded the think pieces that came out about him, joking that he did not have a lot of time to read what was written about him as he was busy with the kids.

Federer, though, admitted that he used to read them back in his younger days, out of sheer curiosity to see how the media created the stories about him. While he conceded that he used to watch the press like a hawk early on, he opined that getting to interact with reporters more and more helped make the relationship smoother.

"Not as much anymore. I don't have the time. Busy with the kids. I think I used to read more just because I was wondering what did they write after I talk to them? How do they create these stories? Are they always, how you say, not accurate like everybody says about the press? So you kind of like -- you check on everything they say like a hawk. But today I think we kind of like all know each other, so it helps, you know," Roger Federer said.

Regardless, the 20-time Grand Slam champion believed that getting older simply meant he did not have the time anymore to check up on what was doing the rounds about him, comparing it to how he stopped watching his matches as he aged.

"There is less weird things written about me, you know, because when I say something, people know what I mean today; whereas in the beginning you still have to try to explain yourself. They don't -- maybe they don't know your character so well, so they misinterpret many, many things. So, honestly I just don't have the time anymore. Like I used to watch many of my matches when I was younger. I don't do that anymore. You kind of just move on with your life," he added.

"It's not easy, I wish sometimes I was alone on the practice courts" - Roger Federer on his relationship with fans

At the press conference, Roger Federer also opened up about the nature of his relationship with fans, admitting that it was hard for him to practice sometimes as the sessions attracted huge crowds.

The former World No. 1 emphasized that it put a lot of pressure on him, also taking time away from him as he had to take pictures and sign autographs for his fans. At the same time, he maintained that it was just a part of his life he had gotten used to, and added that he did his best to make the experience worthwhile to his fans as much as possible.

"It's not easy. I wish sometimes I was alone on the practice courts, because then you can really just relax a bit more. But I feel like everything is documented, whatever I do in the practice courts. So sometimes I do feel the pressure, as well, and then you can't just come in and walk in and out, you know," Roger Federer said.

"You don't have to, but of course I sign a lot of autographs and take pictures. That always take takes time away, too. It's just part of my life today. But it definitely, you know, also wears you out at times. I like to do it and put in the hard work because they make it so worthwhile, you know, to keep on playing and make it so much more fun," he added.

