"You guys know which movie I'll be rooting for" - Serena Williams' coach Patrick Mouratoglou following 6 Oscar nominations for "King Richard"

Serena Williams' coach Patrick Mouratoglou showed his support for "King Richard," following the film's six Academy Award nominations. The biopic is based on the life of Richard Williams, father of the Williams sisters, and how he transformed them into superstar athletes.

"I'm officially watching the Oscars this year. You guys know which movie I'll be rooting for #KingRichard," Mouratoglou tweeted.

While Mouratoglou's support might be obvious, given his connection to Serena Williams, the film has been well received by the general public. It has garnerd plenty of accolades during the ongoing awards season, with six Oscar nominations being the cherry on top.

At the upcoming 94th Academy Awards, "King Richard" has been nominated for Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay and Best Film Editing. Actors Will Smith and Aunjanue Ellis, who portray Richard Williams and Oracene Price in the movie, have been nominated for Best Actor and Best Supporting Actress.

Music superstar and global icon Beyonce, who contributed an original song for the movie, received an Oscar nomination as well.

Serena Williams overjoyed following 6 Oscar nominations for "King Richard"

The 23-time Grand Slam champion at the 2021 Australian Open

Serena Williams couldn't contain her happiness after she found out that "King Richard" had been nominated for six Oscars. She thanked everyone who played a role in the movie's success and said "everyone can dream. And your dream can come true."

"I woke up to this. Our film is really nominated for an OSCAR!!!!!!! This is CRAZY!!!!!!! From Compton to Wimbledon to Academy awards. Everyone can dream. And your dream can come true", Williams said. "Ok I am definitely crying this morning. Congrats to the entire film and crew. @kingrichardfilm @willsmith Aunjaune Ellis @venuswilliams @ladyisha01 @lyndrea_imani @beyonce @saniyyasidney @demisingleton @thinkbetterjair Congrats to EVERYONE I did not “@“ as I am so emotional 😭😭😭😭"

While Serena Williams is enjoying her time off the court, her fans eagerly await her return to the tour. The 23-time Grand Slam champion hasn't competed since last year's Wimbledon, where she injured herself during her first-round match.

Also Read Article Continues below

She skipped this year's Australian Open as well, but has posted videos of herself training online, indicating a return to the tour is on the horizon.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala