"You should be in jail but we can't get everything we dream of"- Tennis fans criticize Nick Kyrgios' reaction on not qualifying for the ATP Finals

Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis have qualified for the Nitto ATP Finals, which will be held in Turin from November 13–20.

The fact that they have won a Grand Slam and are between the eighth and 20th-ranked ATP Doubles Team following the Paris Masters guarantees them a spot in the competition, even though they are now seventh in the Race to Turin.

Wesley Koolhof and Neal Skupski, Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury, Marcelo Arevalo and Jean-Julien Rojer, Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic, and others will be in the lineup, and this week's Paris Masters will determine who will fill the final three spots.

Despite qualifying, Nick Kyrgios expressed his disappointment at not being able to play in the singles. He took to social media to write:

"Shudda (should have) been singles as well."

Owing to this, tennis fans criticized the Australian on Twitter, claiming that he didn't really deserve to qualify for the ATP Finals.

"And you should be in jail but we can't get everything we dream of," one user wrote.

"Stop crying mate. Shudda beaten the GOAT if you wanted to qualify, as a quote from Top Gun goes, "there are no points for second place". I understand this is too difficult for you, so the other option was to call out the player council for this decision back in July. Now sit down," another user tweeted.

"No one tell him that if every tournament he played in gave him points, he still wouldn't have qualified," another account posted.

Here are a few more reactions:

"Me being a competitor, I want to see Novak there" - Nick Kyrgios on Novak Djokovic's participation in the 2023 Australian Open

Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships.

Due to his vaccination status, Novak Djokovic was unable to participate in the 2022 Australian Open. However, there is a significant probability that he will be permitted to take part in the 2023 edition in January.

In a recent interview, Nick Kyrgios expressed his opinion on the subject and said that, as a competitor, he would like to see Djokovic swing his racquet in Melbourne.

"I hope he is here, for the sport. We just saw one of the legends leave the sport, Roger, and that’s going to be some shoes that no one is ever going to be able to fill," Nick Kyrgios said.

"While Novak and Rafa [Rafael Nadal] are still around, we need these types of players. Otherwise, the people of Australia love the AO, Ash Barty brought us crowds, me and Thanasi [Kokkinakis] won it. We want to see the best players in the world there. Me being a competitor, I want to see Novak there," he added.

