“You’re my douche of the day, every day; no one even comes close to it” - Piers Morgan on Wimbledon quarterfinalist Nick Kyrgios

Nick Kyrgios is always in the news for a myriad of reasons. At Wimbledon, he’s been making waves with his on-court performances, as well as his general behavior. Off the court, he’s set his press conferences alight with wild statements and a devil-may-care attitude.

The 27-year-old was in the news once again on Tuesday after an Australian court charged him with assaulting a former girlfriend. He has been summoned to court in Canberra next month for an alleged case of domestic violence.

While he does have his fair share of fans, he also has plenty of detractors, with British television personality Piers Morgan being one of them. Following the Australian’s behavior at Wimbledon, Morgan hit out at Kyrgios during the British talk show host’s program ‘Uncensored.’

“You know what bro, you're my douce of the day, every day. Funnily enough, no one even comes close to him,” Morgan said on his show.

“Nick Kyrgios has booked his spot in Wimbledon after making a Lazarus-like recovery from the crippling shoulder injury which he was using to blame every point he lost earlier in the game.” he added.

Australian former professional tennis player Pat Cash also launched a scathing attack on Kyrgios this week, accusing his compatriot of cheating and dragging tennis down to new depths.

Meanwhile, political journalist Ava Santina, who was also on the show, brought up the incident of Serena Williams' outburst at the 2018 US Open and demanded that the Aussie be labeled “hysterical” and a “baby.”

The 57-year-old Morgan is hoping for Kyrgios to exit Wimbledon soon.

“I am going [to Wimbledon] on Friday. I am just hoping that he gets knocked out in front of me and the last sight he has of me waving goodbye. That'd be my dream,” he stated.

Nick Kyrgios takes on Cristian Garin in the Wimbledon quarterfinals

Nick Kyrgios in action at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships

Nick Kyrgios is set to play Chilean Cristian Garin in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon on Wednesday. This is Kyrgios’ second quarterfinal at Wimbledon, following his maiden last-eight appearance in 2014.

No one has won more matches on grass this season than the Aussie, who reached the semifinals in Halle and Stuttgart, and who now has 11 victories on the surface.

Heading into the quarterfinals, both Kyrgios and Garin will be feeling quite confident after their hard-fought five-set victories in the fourth round. In a contest between two contrasting styles, a lot will depend on which version of Kyrgios shows up, with the Aussie also appearing to struggle with a shoulder injury in his previous match.

