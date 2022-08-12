"Perpetuating feminist rhetoric to make excuses for your retirement is unbecoming and disappointing"- American politician Barrington Martin II criticizes Serena Williams for her retirement statement

American politician Barrington Martin II has criticized Serena Williams and scrutinized her for her retirement statement. In a recent article for Vogue, the American revealed her decision to hang up her racquet and walk away from the sport she has dominated for more than two decades.

Williams expressed her desire to spend some more time with her family and focus on her business ventures. She also remarked that had she been of the opposite gender, she would not have had to retire to take care of her family.

"If I were a guy, I wouldn't' have to choose between tennis and a family," Williams stated.

While her farewell message brought many to tears, Barrington Martin II did not take kindly to it. The Atlanta native, who lost the 2020 special general election to become Georgia's 5th congressional district's representative, took to Twitter to take a swipe at the 23-time Grand Slam winner.

"Hey @serenawilliams you're going to retire as a great, was this necessary? Perpetuating feminist rhetoric to make excuses for your retirement is unbecoming and disappointing, especially when family is an important aspect of our society that has been corrupted by said rhetoric," he tweeted.

Barrington Martin II @_BarringtonII CNBC International @CNBCi Serena Williams on retiring at 41: 'If I were a guy, I wouldn't' have to choose between tennis and a family cnb.cx/3Qy2IdG Serena Williams on retiring at 41: 'If I were a guy, I wouldn't' have to choose between tennis and a family cnb.cx/3Qy2IdG Hey @serenawilliams you're going to retire as a great, was this necessary? Perpetuating feminist rhetoric to make excuses for your retirement is unbecoming and disappointing, especially when family is an important aspect of our society that has been corrupted by said rhetoric. twitter.com/CNBCi/status/1… Hey @serenawilliams you're going to retire as a great, was this necessary? Perpetuating feminist rhetoric to make excuses for your retirement is unbecoming and disappointing, especially when family is an important aspect of our society that has been corrupted by said rhetoric. twitter.com/CNBCi/status/1…

"Right now, she is the GOAT" - Billie Jean King on Serena Williams

Day Two: The Championships - Wimbledon 2021

Serena Williams will swing her racquet for the last time in her professional career at the US Open later this month. Since news of her retirement broke, fellow players, pundits and fans have paid tribute to the American's career and the legacy she is leaving behind.

Among them is former World No. 1 Billie Jean King, who spoke highly of Williams in a video posted by the official Twitter account of the Canadian Open.

"I think that we have been very blessed to have Serena Williams in our sport. Great athlete, I think a lot of people think she is the GOAT, I think every generation gets better. So right now she's the GOAT. I love reading about her and listening to her about how she's evolving. She has transcended the sport way beyond the boundaries of just being an athlete," King said.

"Because of her stature, using tennis is a platform way beyond, just the sport and giving back, and also making it better for women particularly women of color, it's just the beginning for Serena," she added

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anirudh