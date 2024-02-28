"You're only as good your last win or loss, and I think that's not respectful to a lot of athletes": When Andre Agassi spoke on public expectations

Andre Agassi once spoke about others' expectations, saying that performing as per them made his off-court life easier.

Agassi won the Great American Insurance ATP Championships (now known as the Western & Southern Open) in Cincinnati in 1996 by beating Michael Chang in the final.

Speaking in his post-match press conference, the American said he didn't feel the need to prove a point to himself but added that performing as per others' expectations made his life easier. He also said that a sportsperson was considered as good as their last win or loss, something he thought was "disrespectful" towards them.

"Well, I'm the one just fending off these questions, so you tell me. I mean, from what I -- I don't feel I need to prove it for myself. But it just makes my life off court a lot easier when you do go out there and do what other people expect you to do," Agassi said.

"And if you're not, it's, it's a grind because, you know, it's just a constant well, could this be a slump? You're only as good your last win or loss, and I think that I just think that that's not respectful to a lot of, to a lot of athletes," he added.

Agassi said "other people" meant the media more than fans and players.

"Yeah, just more the media than anything. I don't want to get personal with you and all, but...," the American said.

Agassi ended the 1996 season with 38 wins and 14 losses, clinching three singles titles. He finished the year as the World No. 8.

Andre Agassi is one of the few players to complete the Career Grand Slam

Andre Agassi at the 2024 Australian Open

Andre Agassi has won each of the four Majors and is one of the handful of players to complete the Career Grand Slam.

The American's first Grand Slam triumph came in 1992 when he won the Wimbledon Championships by beating Goran Ivanisevic in the final. His second and third Majors were back-to-back as he won the 1994 US Open before winning the 1995 Australian Open.

Agassi's fifth and sixth Majors came in 1999 when he won the French Open, as well as the US Open. He won three Grand Slam titles in the 21st century, all of them at the Australian Open — in 2000, 2001, and 2003.

