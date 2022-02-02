"You’re missing hoax, fraud, and witch hunt to really round out the lazy ways to describe a result you don’t like" - Andy Roddick slams Novak Djokovic fan 

Former World No. 1 Andy Roddick shut down a fan of Novak Djokovic who tried to undermine Rafael Nadal's victory at the 2022 Australian Open.

The Spaniard fought back from two sets down to defeat Daniil Medvedev in a thrilling contest that lasted five hours and 24 minutes. Nadal thus won his second Australian Open title and a record 21st Major.

Many tennis stars, past and present, took to Twitter to congratulate the King of Clay on his remarkable achievement in Melbourne.

Roddick also congratulated Nadal on his victory but one fan responded by calling the American a "one hit wonder" and said the Melbourne Slam was rigged in the Spaniard's favor.

"Andy you one hit wonder…it’s been a scam to say the least. The whole tournament was rigged in his favor."

Roddick retorted by sarcastically suggesting more adjectives the fan could have used as an excuse for an outcome he didn't like.

"And yet, you’re the person who follows the one hit wonder …….. scam, rigged etc," said Roddick. "You’re missing hoax, fraud, and witch hunt to really round out the lazy ways to describe a result you don’t like … regardless, I’m happy for Rafa."

Serbian media bitter after Rafael Nadal's Australian Open win

The Serbian media have also tried to undermine Nadal's triumph

Soon after Nadal's historic triumph, Djokovic took to Twitter to congratulate the Spaniard on his 21st Major and hailed his "impressive fighting spirit."

"Congratulations to Rafael Nadal for 21st GS. Amazing achievement. Always impressive fighting spirit that prevailed another time. Enhorabuena."

However, certain sections of the Serbian media have been less than gracious towards the Spaniard.

Belgrade newspaper Informer wrote:

"The only chance Nadal had of winning the title was with Djokovic out."

Another newspaper named Republika wrote:

“A dirty trophy. Nadal is himself aware that under normal conditions, it would have been difficult to win the title.”

No matter how much the Serbian media try to undermine him, the fact remains that Nadal has captured a record 21st Grand Slam title.

The Spaniard remains fifth in the ATP rankings while Medvedev is in second spot. However, the Russian is just 890 points behind Djokovic and could overtake the Serb later this year.

Medvedev will next compete at the ABN Amro World Tennis Championship in Rotterdam and will be the favorite to win it. Nadal, meanwhile, is scheduled to participate at the Mexican Open in Acapulco from February 21-26 and Djokovic will play his first match of 2022 at the Dubai Tennis Championship.

