Steffi Graf once called out Martina Hingis for her controversial conduct in their 1999 French Open final. Hingis' behavior also did not appeal to the crowd, as she was subjected to loud jeers and boos during the contest.

Graf won her 22nd and final Grand Slam title at the 1999 French Open, securing a hard-fought 4-6, 7-5, 6-2 win over Hingis in the final. Beyond the German's impressive victory, the match caught attention for Hingis' controversial actions on the court.

The then-18-year-old, who was attempting to complete the career Grand Slam in singles, made a strong start to the contest, clinching the opener 6-4 and taking a 2-0 lead in the second set.

However, the match took a contentious turn when Hingis disputed a line call, despite the umpire upholding the call after reviewing the mark. In an unexpected move, the Swiss went over to Steffi Graf's side of the net to argue her claim, resulting in jeers from the spectators and a point penalty from the umpire.

Subsequently, Graf managed to turn the tide, taking the second set 7-5 to force a decider. Hingis further garnered the fans' ire when she took a lengthy bathroom break after the opening game of the third set. The atmosphere turned more hostile when the Swiss delivered an underarm serve at match point down at 5-2.

The crowd's hostility got to Martina Hingis after her loss, as she rushed off the court in tears. She only returned for the trophy presentation after being convinced by her mother Melanie Molitor.

Following her win, Steffi Graf suggested that Hingis might have placed too much importance on the match.

"It's a game out there, and sometimes I felt it was more than that for her. That's what I didn't really understand, because I mean, she has everything going for her. There will be other times," Steffi Graf as quoted by the Washington Post.

The German also criticized Hingis' behavior during the final, urging the Swiss to be more respectful of her opponents.

"You have to be respectful of your opponent, and sometimes she hasn't been. It is something she really should take a closer look at because we're all out there, trying hard," she added.

"This is one of the craziest matches ever" - Steffi Graf after beating Martina Hingis in 1999 French Open final

Steffi Graf with the 1999 French Open trophy

Steffi Graf's triumph at the 1999 French Open marked her first Grand Slam title since the 1996 US Open, ending her title drought at the Majors.

The German emphasized the significance of her victory, disclosing that she would cherish the "most incredible" memory of her win when she looked back on her illustrious career.

"This is the most incredible memory I'm ever going to have looking back on my tennis career – this is amazing," she said.

Graf admitted that she hadn't expected to pull off the win over Martina Hingis in the final, labeling it the "biggest win" of her career and one of the "craziest" matches she had ever experienced.

"Even during the match, sometimes I didn't really believe I could do it, but somehow I did it. This is the biggest win I've ever had, for sure. And it had everything. This is one of the craziest matches ever," she added.

Steffi Graf's victory over Hingis in the title clash of the claycourt Major marked her ninth win over the Swiss in 11 meetings.

