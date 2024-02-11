"You've got the world by the balls, you're rid of all that drama": When Andre Agassi's coach comforted him after his split with ex-wife Brooke Shields

Andre Agassi once shared how his former coach Brad Gilbert told him that his split from his ex-wife Brooke Shields was the best thing to happen to his tennis.

Agassi split from Shields in 1999 and wrote in his autobiography 'Open' that he informed his then-coach Gilbert about it. The former World No. 1 said that Gilbert initially hung his head and put his elbows on his knees before giving him a smile.

Agassi said that Gilbert told him that after his separation from Shields, he had become "free as a bird."

"He turns. He looks me dead in the eye. Then he puts his elbows on his knees and hangs his head. I had no idea he’d take it this hard. He stays this way for three full seconds. Finally he looks up and gives me a big, toothy smile. He says, It’s going to be a great year," Agassi wrote.

"What? 'We’re going to have a great year. But, this is the best thing that’s ever happened to your tennis'. I’m miserable. What are you talking about? 'Miserable? Then you’re looking at this all wrong. You don’t have kids. You’re free as a bird," he added.

Agassi wrote that Gilbert told him he would have had problems if the couple had kids. The American was also told that he "got the world by the balls" and that good things were about to happen to him.

"'If you had kids, OK, there would be real problems. But this way, you get off scot free. I guess. You’ve got the world by the balls. You’re solo, rid of all that drama!' He looks deranged. He looks delirious. He tells me we have Key Biscayne coming up, then clay season, then, good things. About to happen. This burden is off you now, he says. Instead of lying around Vegas, feeling your pain, let’s go put some pain on your opponents," the American said.

Andre Agassi won 870 singles matches throughout his career

Andre Agassi at the 2024 Australian Open

Andre Agassi had an exemplary career during which he won 870 singles matches out of 1144.

The American won eight Grand Slams, half of which came at the Australian Open. He also clinched the US Open twice in 1994 and 1999 and won one title each at Wimbledon and the French Open in 1992 and 1999, respectively.

Additionally, Agassi bagged an Olympic gold medal in 1996 where he beat Sergi Bruguera in the final. The American retired from tennis in 2006 after his third-round exit at the US Open.

