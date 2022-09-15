"You will always be the greatest, beyond all records and numbers" - Tennis fans cry their eyes out over Roger Federer's retirement announcement

Roger Federer dropped a bomb on the tennis world on Thursday, announcing his imminent retirement from the game. Having spent the last 24 years serving the sport, the Swiss will retire with one final stint at the 2022 Laver Cup in London, following which he will hang up his racquet once and for all.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion was scheduled to make his comeback this year at the Laver Cup, after which the Swiss Indoors in his hometown of Basel was to be his next step forward. However, rumors surfaced last week that the knee injury that sidelined him over the last year had returned and that he was forced to postpone his comeback.

Instead, the former World No. 1 will show up in the team competition one last time, where he will be joined by fellow legends Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray -- the first time the fabled 'Big-4' has come together at the event. Speaking in his retirement note, the 41-year-old revealed that his body has finally refused to cooperate with his heart's desires and that he has no other choice but to listen to it in this matter.

"As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries," Federer wrote. "I've worked hard to return to full competitive form. But I also know my body's capacities and limits, and its message to me lately has been clear."

Quite understandably, tennis fans were heartbroken at the news, taking to social media to cry their eyes out over the revelation. While the news was expected in some way or the other, it still hit the Swiss' loyalists like a truck, with many lamenting that tennis would never be the same again.

One fan opined that even if he retired without having the very best numbers in the sport, especially when compared to Djokovic and Nadal, he would always remain the "true GOAT:"

"Tennis will never be the same again. Thank you for your grace, elegance, brilliance and sportsmanship - both on and off the court. Thank you for the tennis, Master Federer. You will always be the greatest. Beyond all records and numbers."

Another user pointed out just how classy and graceful the 22-time Grand Slam champion's retirement note was, remarking that he left the sport the same elegant way he played it for so long.

"The true GOAT, as ever, all class and grace as he retires from competitive tennis. Thank you, Roger Federer, for a most remarkable career and some of the greatest moments in sport. Icon!"

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

Dan Madesclaire @Vitality_apEX

Thanks Mister Federer for all the emotions you gave me through the years.

It has been insane to follow you and support you no matter what.

A legend never dies. twitter.com/rogerfederer/s… Roger Federer @rogerfederer ❤️ https://t.co/YxtVWrlXIF More than an idol…Thanks Mister Federer for all the emotions you gave me through the years.It has been insane to follow you and support you no matter what.A legend never dies. More than an idol…Thanks Mister Federer for all the emotions you gave me through the years.It has been insane to follow you and support you no matter what.A legend never dies. ❤️❤️❤️ twitter.com/rogerfederer/s…

Adam_Addicott @AdamAddicott



I remember being full of nerves when I asked you a question during my first international event in Madrid as a journalist. In fact the transcriber wrote my Q as inaudible twitter.com/rogerfederer/s… Roger Federer @rogerfederer ❤️ https://t.co/YxtVWrlXIF The end of one of the most extraordinary careers in the history of sport. Happy retirement @rogerfederer I remember being full of nerves when I asked you a question during my first international event in Madrid as a journalist. In fact the transcriber wrote my Q as inaudible The end of one of the most extraordinary careers in the history of sport. Happy retirement @rogerfederer I remember being full of nerves when I asked you a question during my first international event in Madrid as a journalist. In fact the transcriber wrote my Q as inaudible 😂 twitter.com/rogerfederer/s…

Swiss Ice Hockey @SwissIceHockey

You have truly been an inspiration and a guiding light to the entire sports family.



All the best from us and see you soon in a hockey rink somewhere in Switzerland!



twitter.com/rogerfederer/s… Roger Federer @rogerfederer ❤️ https://t.co/YxtVWrlXIF Thank you for everything, @rogerfederer You have truly been an inspiration and a guiding light to the entiresports family.All the best from us and see you soon in a hockey rink somewhere in Switzerland! Thank you for everything, @rogerfederer! 🙏You have truly been an inspiration and a guiding light to the entire 🇨🇭 sports family. All the best from us and see you soon in a hockey rink somewhere in Switzerland! 😉🐐 twitter.com/rogerfederer/s…

Major Surendra Poonia @MajorPoonia

Thank you

Your grace,elegance,brilliance and sportsmanship-both on and off the court is so inspiring. Salute

#rogerfederer #Federer What a player,what a gentleman and what an incredible role model for whole generation !Thank you @rogerfederer for serving sports so beautifullyYour grace,elegance,brilliance and sportsmanship-both on and off the court is so inspiring. Salute What a player,what a gentleman and what an incredible role model for whole generation !Thank you @rogerfederer for serving sports so beautifully❤️🌹Your grace,elegance,brilliance and sportsmanship-both on and off the court is so inspiring. Salute 🙏#rogerfederer #Federer https://t.co/jd8oufbXqp

Full Dissident @hbryant42 Feel free to do your partisan debate list thing, but Roger Federer was the standard in tennis, either the one to fear at the beginning, the one to beat in the middle, and the one who recreated definitions of excellence. Pulled the sport into a new era. A titanic figure retires. Feel free to do your partisan debate list thing, but Roger Federer was the standard in tennis, either the one to fear at the beginning, the one to beat in the middle, and the one who recreated definitions of excellence. Pulled the sport into a new era. A titanic figure retires.

Siddhartha Vaidyanathan @sidvee There are great tennis players. There are beautiful tennis players. Players with an extraordinary range. Players who move so quick and yet slow down time. Players who reach a level that you had no idea existed. Roger Federer was all of these. Privileged to have seen him play. There are great tennis players. There are beautiful tennis players. Players with an extraordinary range. Players who move so quick and yet slow down time. Players who reach a level that you had no idea existed. Roger Federer was all of these. Privileged to have seen him play.

Joe Pompliano @JoePompliano



But he has also spent ~$15 million to open 80+ schools in Africa & donated $1 million to provide 64,000 African children meals while schools were closed due to COVID.



Legendary Roger Federer is an incredible player & will end his career with more than $1 billion in earnings.But he has also spent ~$15 million to open 80+ schools in Africa & donated $1 million to provide 64,000 African children meals while schools were closed due to COVID.Legendary Roger Federer is an incredible player & will end his career with more than $1 billion in earnings.But he has also spent ~$15 million to open 80+ schools in Africa & donated $1 million to provide 64,000 African children meals while schools were closed due to COVID.Legendary 🙏 https://t.co/w29kFmiQkM

James Melville @JamesMelville twitter.com/rogerfederer/s… Roger Federer @rogerfederer To my tennis family and beyond,



With Love,

Roger To my tennis family and beyond,With Love,Roger https://t.co/1UISwK1NIN End of an era. Roger Federer announces his retirement from professional tennis. I was lucky enough to see him play tennis on many occasions. He was poetry in motion. End of an era. Roger Federer announces his retirement from professional tennis. I was lucky enough to see him play tennis on many occasions. He was poetry in motion. 🎾 twitter.com/rogerfederer/s…

Cricketwallah @cricketwallah Roger Federer @rogerfederer To my tennis family and beyond,



With Love,

Roger To my tennis family and beyond,With Love,Roger https://t.co/1UISwK1NIN Roger Federer announces his retirement. His 24-year career built on exquisite skills, stupendous achievements and charming demeanour enriched not just tennis but our lives twitter.com/rogerfederer/s… Roger Federer announces his retirement. His 24-year career built on exquisite skills, stupendous achievements and charming demeanour enriched not just tennis but our lives twitter.com/rogerfederer/s…

Adam Hurrey @FootballCliches Not sure the sports commentary world is prepared for the moment a post-retirement Roger Federer appears on camera on Centre Court Not sure the sports commentary world is prepared for the moment a post-retirement Roger Federer appears on camera on Centre Court

Dr. Parik Patel, BA, CFA, ACCA Esq. (drpatel.eth) @ParikPatelCFA The Queen died, Federer is retiring, inflation is still crazy high. September is definitely the worst month of 2022. The Queen died, Federer is retiring, inflation is still crazy high. September is definitely the worst month of 2022.

"Thank you all from the bottom of my heart, to everyone around the world who has helped make the dreams of a young Swiss ball kid come true" - Roger Federer

Roger Federer in action at the The Championships - Wimbledon 2021

Speaking in his retirement note, Roger Federer recalled how he had watched tennis professionals as a ball kid, hoping he would go on to do the same at some point in his life. Now that he has achieved all that and much more, the Swiss maestro extended his thanks to everyone who has helped him achieve that along the way, including his family, parents, fans and even his on-court rivals.

"When my love of tennis started, I was a ball kid in my hometown of Basel. I used to watch the players with a sense of wonder. They were like giants to me and I began to dream," Federer wrote. "My dreams led me to work harder and I started to believe in myself. Some success brought me confidence and I was on my way to the most amazing journey that has led to this day."

"So, I want to thank you all from the bottom of my heart, to everyone around the world who has helped make the dreams of a young Swiss ball kid come true. Finally, to the game of tennis: I love you and will never leave you," he added.

