"You will always be the greatest, beyond all records and numbers" - Tennis fans cry their eyes out over Roger Federer's retirement announcement

Roger Federer dropped a bomb on the tennis world on Thursday, announcing his imminent retirement from the game. Having spent the last 24 years serving the sport, the Swiss will retire with one final stint at the 2022 Laver Cup in London, following which he will hang up his racquet once and for all.
The 20-time Grand Slam champion was scheduled to make his comeback this year at the Laver Cup, after which the Swiss Indoors in his hometown of Basel was to be his next step forward. However, rumors surfaced last week that the knee injury that sidelined him over the last year had returned and that he was forced to postpone his comeback.
Instead, the former World No. 1 will show up in the team competition one last time, where he will be joined by fellow legends Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray -- the first time the fabled 'Big-4' has come together at the event. Speaking in his retirement note, the 41-year-old revealed that his body has finally refused to cooperate with his heart's desires and that he has no other choice but to listen to it in this matter.
"As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries," Federer wrote. "I've worked hard to return to full competitive form. But I also know my body's capacities and limits, and its message to me lately has been clear."
Quite understandably, tennis fans were heartbroken at the news, taking to social media to cry their eyes out over the revelation. While the news was expected in some way or the other, it still hit the Swiss' loyalists like a truck, with many lamenting that tennis would never be the same again.
One fan opined that even if he retired without having the very best numbers in the sport, especially when compared to Djokovic and Nadal, he would always remain the "true GOAT:"
"Tennis will never be the same again. Thank you for your grace, elegance, brilliance and sportsmanship - both on and off the court. Thank you for the tennis, Master Federer. You will always be the greatest. Beyond all records and numbers."
Another user pointed out just how classy and graceful the 22-time Grand Slam champion's retirement note was, remarking that he left the sport the same elegant way he played it for so long.
"The true GOAT, as ever, all class and grace as he retires from competitive tennis. Thank you, Roger Federer, for a most remarkable career and some of the greatest moments in sport. Icon!"
Here are a few more reactions from fans:
"Thank you all from the bottom of my heart, to everyone around the world who has helped make the dreams of a young Swiss ball kid come true" - Roger Federer
Speaking in his retirement note, Roger Federer recalled how he had watched tennis professionals as a ball kid, hoping he would go on to do the same at some point in his life. Now that he has achieved all that and much more, the Swiss maestro extended his thanks to everyone who has helped him achieve that along the way, including his family, parents, fans and even his on-court rivals.
"When my love of tennis started, I was a ball kid in my hometown of Basel. I used to watch the players with a sense of wonder. They were like giants to me and I began to dream," Federer wrote. "My dreams led me to work harder and I started to believe in myself. Some success brought me confidence and I was on my way to the most amazing journey that has led to this day."
"So, I want to thank you all from the bottom of my heart, to everyone around the world who has helped make the dreams of a young Swiss ball kid come true. Finally, to the game of tennis: I love you and will never leave you," he added.