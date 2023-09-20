The third day of the 2023 Zhuhai Championships on Thursday (September 21) will feature nine first-round matches. Three seeds, four qualifiers, and two wildcards will be in action at the ATP 250 event.

The second day saw two singles matches and four qualifying contests. Eighth seed Yoshihito Nishioka and Dalibor Svrcina won the two main draw matches, respectively beating Terene Atmane and Zhe Li.

So, without further ado, here's a look at how the following four singles matches at the Zhuhai Championships could pan out on Thursday:

#1 Matteo Arnaldi vs Aslan Karatsev

Matteo Arnaldi takes on Aslan Karatsev in an all-unseeded opening-round contest at the Zhuhai Championships.

World No. 48 Arnaldi has won 15 of his 25 matches this season. Meanwhile, the 63rd-ranked Karatsev has also won 15 matches in 2023 but has also lost as many.

Both players are making their Zhuhai debut. They have not met before, but expect the more in-form Arnaldi to take the win.

Pick: Arnaldi in straight sets

#2 Alex Bolt vs Diego Schwartzman

Qualifier Alex Bolt takes on the unseeded Diego Schwartzman for a place in the Zhuhai Championships second round.

World No. 323 Bolt lost his only ATP Tour main draw match of the season in Newport as he makes his Zhuhai debut. The 136th-ranked Schwartzman is 9-20 in 2023 and is also making his tournament debut.

This is another first-time meeting, but expect the more experienced Schwartzman to prevail.

Pick: Schwartzman in three sets

#3 Andy Murray vs Ye Cong Mo

Seventh seed Andy Murray gets his Zhuhai Open Championships against wildcard Ye Cong Mo.

World No. 41 Murray is 14-12 on the season and is coming off a win in Great Britain's Davis Cup round-robin tie against Switzerland. Murray is 1-1 in Zhuhai. Meanwhile, the 668th-ranked Mo is making his ATP Tour debut.

It goes without saying that this is a first-time meeting, but Murray should take the win.

Pick: Murray in straight sets

#4 Mackenzie McDonald vs Juncheng Shang

Sixth seed Mackenzie McDonald takes on the unseeded Juncheng Shang as he eyes a place in the Zhuhai second round.

World No. 39 McDonald is 28-23 on the season as he prepares for his Zhuhai debut. Meanwhile, the 158th-ranked Shang has won four of his nine games in 2023 and is also playing his first match at the tournament.

This is yet another first-time meeting, but McDonald is expected to prevail.

Pick: McDonald in straight sets