Zhuhai Championships 2023: Men's draw, schedule, players, prize money breakdown & more

The 2023 Zhuhai Championships heralds the return of the ATP tour to China for the first time since 2019. The tournament will take place from September 20-26.

World No. 3 Daniil Medvedev was originally the top seed, but has since withdrawn from the tournament. His compatriot Karen Khachanow has now taken over that distinction.

Medvedev's not the only player to pull out as Borna Coric, J.J. Wolf, Lorenzo Sonego and Tallon Griekspoor were among the other notable names to withdraw. The defending champion Alex de Minaur isn't competing here either.

Despite a slate of withdrawals, the Zhuhai Championships boasts of a rather competitive field, highlighitng the depth of the men's tour. Here are all the necessary details about the tournament:

What is the Zhuhai Championships?

The tournament is a brand new addition to the ATP tour. It made its debut in 2019, but the pandemic played a spoilsport in its progress. Subsequent editions of the tournament were put on hold because of it. Now, the second edition will be held after a gap of four years.

The tournament is a part of the ATP 250 series of events and is played on hardcourts. It features a 28-player draw, with the top four seeds receiving a first-round bye.

Venue

The Zhuhai Championships will take place at the Hengqin International Tennis Center in Zhuhai, China.

Players

Karen Khachanov is the top seed at the 2023 Zhuhai Championships.

Karen Khachanov headlines the field as the top seed at the 2023 Zhuhai Championships. The Russian was having a pretty good year until an injury derailed his momentum. He was forced to skip Wimbledon because of it and lost in the first round of the US Open upon his return.

Cameron Norrie is the second seed. While he started the season on a strong note, the Brit's recent dismal results don't display his true potential. Jan-Lennard Stuff is seeded third and he's another player whose progress has not been good due to an injury this season.

Struff's making his comeback following a near three month injury hiatus. Sebastian Korda is the fourth seed. The American, too, has had his fair share of physical issues this year.

Three-time Major champion Andy Murray is also in the fray. Mackenzie McDonald, Tomas Martin Etcheverry and Yoshihito Nishioka are some of the other prominent names in the mix.

Schedule

The main draw action will commence on Wednesday, September 20. The delayed start is to accomodate the players who competed in the Davis Cup the week before.

The quarterfinals and semifinals will take place on Sunday and Monday, respectively. The championship round will be held on Tuesday, with the doubles final set for 4:30 pm local time followed by the singles final at 7 pm.

Prize Money

The total prize money for the 2023 Zhuhai Championships is $981,785. The winner will walk away with a cheque worth $149,330 along with 250 ranking points.

Here's a breakdown of the prize money and points:

Round Prize Money Ranking Points Winner $149,330 250 Runner-up $87,110 150 Semifinalist $51,215 90 Quarterfinalist $29,675 45 Second Round $17,230 20 First Round $10,530 0

Where to watch

Viewers in the US and Canada can catch all the action live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.