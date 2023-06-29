PSG likely to offer Kylian Mbappe a 2 year renewal offer in key meeting amid transfer links to Real Madrid - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will reportedly offer Kylian Mbappe a new two-year deal in a scheduled meeting tomorrow (June 30) amid interest from Real Madrid.

According to Marca, the Frenchman will meet with Parisian officials to finally find a solution regarding his future. The 24-year-old had informed the Ligue 1 champions that he wouldn't be extending his contract which expires next year.

PSG have given Mbappe an ultimatum that he either renews his contract or he is sold this summer. They are not prepared to lose the French striker for free and will look to sell him if he doesn't extend his deal.

The Parisians will reportedly offer Mbappe a 2-3 year renewal with a verbal commitment to sell him in 2024 in the meeting. The France captain will need to decide whether to extend his stay at the Parc des Princes or leave this summer.

Real Madrid will reportedly make their move for Kylian Mbappe if he and PSG fail to agree on a new deal. The La Liga giants have been circling after the Frenchman infuriated the Ligue 1 champions by sending them a letter informing them of his contractual intentions.

The fee being touted as potentially enough for Los Blancos to secure their long-term target is €200 million. He was in scintillating form this past season, scoring 41 goals and providing 10 assists in 43 games across competitions.

Real Madrid were expected to sign Mbappe last year when his prior contract was expiring. However, he put pen to paper on a new two-year deal with the option of a further year.

Legendary former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane hints he wants to manage PSG's Kylian Mbappe

Zidane lavished praise on the PSG frontman.

Zinedine Zidane has talked up the prospect of one day coaching PSG striker Kylian Mbappe. The French coach has been out of management since leaving Real Madrid in 2021.

However, Zidane has regularly been linked with both a return to the Santiago Bernabeu and to take the reigns at the Parc des Princes. He could end up at either of those clubs in the future and Mbappe could be playing under him.

The three-time UEFA Champions League winning coach said (via Madrid Xtra):

“When you are a coach & there is a player like Mbappé, of course you want to coach him. It could happen one day.”

Kylian Mbappe has stated in the past that he idolized Zidane during his childhood. The duo have a strong connection through their French roots and one day may be competing for trophies in tandem.

Zidane also has a well-documented interest in becoming France national team manager. Mbappe defended him when former French Football President Noel Le Graet when he said he wouldn't pick the phone up to the Madrid icon.

