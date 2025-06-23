“Baby's can sleep in their own room” — General Hospital fans debate Sasha’s parenting decision amid nursery controversy

In the recent episode of the daytime soap opera General Hospital, Sasha gave birth to a beautiful baby girl amid the courtroom drama unfolding between Michael and Willow. In a shocking twist, she revealed that the baby's father is Michael Corinthos.

This suggested that Michael cheated on Willow before she cheated on him with Drew, but that did not affect Michael's case as he won the custody battle.

In the recent episode of General Hospital, fans have been voicing their thoughts about the new mother, Sasha. Questioning her parenting style, in a recent discussion post on Facebook, a fan named Sarah Stringer commented:

"Baby’s can sleep in there own room"

Sarah's comment appeared on a discussion thread started by another fan named Charmin Dean-Lyons on Facebook on June 20, 2025. Charmin Dean-Lyons wrote:

"Why do a new born Baby need to be left in a room alone. Is Sasha r*t*rd*d? A Normal person keep the new born with them ."

Many fans of the daytime soap opera General Hospital took an interest in the post and shared their thoughts on the same. Some mom-fans commented that their babies always slept by their side.

Meanwhile, other mom-fans of the soap opera General Hospital wrote that it is okay for babies to sleep in a nursery. Some fans also pointed out it's just a soap opera and should not be taken seriously. They commented:

Here's everything to know about Sasha Corbin and her current storyline on General Hospital

Sasha Corbin is a fictional character on the daytime soap opera General Hospital, portrayed by Sofia Mattsson. The character was introduced in 2018. Sasha is a complex character who has seen several challenges in her life. She came to Port Charles, posing as Nina Reeves' biological daughter at the demand of Valentine Cassadine. However, she grew fond of Nina and revealed her truth.

Her relationship with Michael Corinthos has also faced several challenges. She first came across Michael when Nina set them up together, and they connected quickly. However, in a surprising turn of events, to secure Wiley's custody, Michael married Willow instead, leaving Sasha heartbroken.

Later, Sasha married Brendo, and together they had a son named Liam. However, a few days after Liam's birth, it was discovered that his brain was damaged, and he died, leaving both parents devastated.

Later on, in the General Hospital, Brando Corbin became a victim of the serial killer known as “The Hook.” Although he initially survived the attack, he eventually died due to poison on the weapon. His sudden death shattered Sasha and added to the growing fear in Port Charles.

In the current plotline of Sasha Corbin, she had a one-night stand with Michael Corinthos, whom she met at the bar, resulting in an unexpected pregnancy. However, Michel had to leave Port Charles and move to Germany for treatment as he was brutally injured in a fire explosion at Sonny's mansion.

Upon his return, he became involved in a custody battle over his kids, Wiley and Amelia, and during the trial, it was revealed that he is the father of Sasha's baby.

Fans of the daytime soap opera can catch the latest episodes of General Hospital on the ABC Network and Hulu.

