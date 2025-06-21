General Hospital weekly update (June 16 to 20, 2025): Brook Lyn slaps Lulu, while Michael wants to take down Drew

This previous week on the daytime soap opera General Hospital, tensions have been on Port Charles as secrets are being unveiled. Confrontations get physical when Brook Lyn slaps Lulu; on the other hand, Drew has proposed an offer to Willow to bring the kids back. Meanwhile, Michael discovers that Portia is being blackmailed, as Curtis forms a new ally.

General Hospital is a long-running American daytime soap opera that first premiered in 1963. Set in the fictional town of Port Charles, New York, the show follows the dramatic lives of the residents surrounding General Hospital. Known for its mix of medical emergencies, complex romances, criminal intrigues, and family secrets, the soap opera has been on air for over six decades now.

Here's everything to know about Brook Lyn slapping Lulu on General Hospital

This week on General Hospital started with a blast as Brook Lyn and Lulu got into a physical fight. Brook Lyn blamed her for ruining the chance she had to build a relationship; however, when she remarked, she forgave her for what she did. Lulu quickly defends herself, saying that she is not apologetic to her. She added that she is apologetic to someone, but that person is not her.

Upon hearing that she stands completely unapologetic, Brook Lyn slaps her. However, Maxie Jones intervenes and stops the two of them. When Brook Lyn leaves, Maxie also agrees and confronts Lulu about the same.

Later, Lulu goes to the Country Club, where Gio works as a lifeguard, to apologize. Gio was resistant to talking to her at first, but the two later shared a word over the situation. Surprisingly, at the club, she defended Brook Lyn and urged Gio to give a chance to his mother. Elsewhere, on General Hospital, Brook Lyn gets on a mission to get even with Lulu, so she takes a deep dive into the file of Dr. Britt to find out something about Lulu's past.

Willow loses the custody battle

Recently, on General Hospital, as the judge declared the custody of Wiley and Amelia in Michael's favour, Willow was devastated. She fainted and ended up at the hospital. However, Lucas, who was her doctor, assured her that Michael was a good man and would let the kids see her anytime. He remarked he can see Wiley whenever he wants.

However, when Willow signed her discharge papers and was about to leave the hospital, she had an awkward encounter with Michael, who was with Sasha and their new baby. Further, when she is with Drew, he proposes a plan for them to get married. Martin remarked that this would give them a chance in court to win back the custody of their kids. Willow agreed and added that she married Michael for the same reason, so that they could win the custody battle that happened in the past over Wiley with Nel.

What else happened on Port Charles in General Hospital

On the other hand, in Port Charles, when Michael visits Curtis at the office, Curtis shares a vital piece of information with him. Firstly, Curtis congratulated him on having a baby, and he further handed him his resignation. Michael was left in shock when he found out that Curtis was doing all this because Drew was blackmailing Portia.

Curtis added that he wanted to take down Drew, but not at the company's expense, to which Michael suggested otherwise. Michael is more than determined to take him down, as he ruined his life. Further, Curtis is seen visiting Tracy Quartermaine to ally with to take done Drew Cane.

Fans of the daytime soap opera can catch the latest episodes of General Hospital on the ABC Network and Hulu

