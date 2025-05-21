"Baby’s first Nurses’ Ball" — General Hospital star Braedyn Bruner shares candid behind-the-scenes moments from the 2025 event

American actor Braedyn Bruner has an intriguing story arc coming up on General Hospital. Her character, Emma Drake, will be seen planning revenge on Josslyn for stealing her project and her goal. Meanwhile, Emma is busy attending the Port Charles annual event, the 2025 Nurses Ball. Incidentally, this is actor Braedyn's first Port Charles ball after she joined the soap in December 2024.

An excited Braedyn posted behind-the-scenes images on her Instagram account, captioning them with:

"baby’s first nurses’ ball !! wheeee"

The pictures show a very dapper Giovanni Mazza and Jens Austin Astrup in bow ties. Meanwhile, Bryce Durfee and Josh Swickard look relaxed in preparation for the stage, as Tabyana Ali and Eden McCoy seem to be having fun. Braedyn, in the first image, is seen having her hair done before the red carpet entry.

Meanwhile, General Hospital, the long-running ABC daily soap, is enjoying its long-awaited annual event, which premiered with a red carpet walk followed by interviews.

General Hospital: What is the big event in Braedyn's social media images?

The current storyline of General Hospital is having its annual Nurses Ball for the year 2025. The show has had a tradition of presenting surprises and glitzy performances for years since 1994. After 2024 missed the event, the Nurses Ball for this year was welcomed with pomp and show.

2025's Nurses Ball premiere saw Nina and Drew hosting instead of Lucy Coe, the usual host. The latter, in turn, made a red carpet entry with a Llama, advocating rescue organizations for the species. She was followed by Sonny and Donna. Soon, Carly Spencer arrived with scathing remarks for host Drew Caine. She also named Boyle as an opportunistic politician.

Jordan and Sidwell made an entry with the former announcing Sidwell's contribution behind the event. There were some high-level interviews too. While George Pennacchio interviewed hosts Drew and Nina, Entertainment Tonight's Scott Evans interviewed Cody and Molly.

As always, General Hospital's Nurses Ball 2025 had an unexpected crisis, this time, in the form of Tracy's arrest on the red carpet. Harrison Chase was entrusted with the duty of getting Tracy to the PCPD head office. Since she refused to talk alone with Chase, or stop talking on camera about Measure C, Chase was forced to arrest her on the charges of drugging Congressman Drew.

Braedyn Bruner's Emma Drake arrived at the event with her grandmother, Commissioner Anna. The latter informed the hosts that with Tracy's arrest, some performances have to be re-strategized. Anna also hoped that AIDS would soon have a cure. On the other hand, Emma emphasized that she was representing her mother, who could not attend the ball.

What is likely to be Emma's upcoming story arc on General Hospital?

Recently, Emma trusted Josslyn with information on Professor Dalton. Friday's episode of May 2, 2025, saw Joss stealing Emma's thumb drive, copying her assignment and corrupting the file, before returning it. Following their beach party, the two girls bonded well.

Their friendship led Emma to trust Josslyn and reveal the real reason behind the former's desire to achieve the research assistant's position. The activist informed Joss that she suspected Professor Dalton was using animals as test subjects for his research. She wanted to get close to his research to get evidence against the academician.

However, with Josslyn instructed by WSB and Brennan to grab the research assistant's post, the former used her crooked path to get the coveted post. Tuesday's episode, dated May 13, 2025, saw Emma screeching at Joss after finding out about her betrayal. However, her grandmother asked her not to make serious allegations without evidence.

Emma will likely seek revenge for the betrayal. She may look for evidence of the same before making any move. While she will target Josslyn as her enemy, she is unaware that the latter is under WSB's compliance. As such, Emma's moves may bring her under fire from the international organization.

Continue watching General Hospital to find out more about Emma's strategies. Meanwhile, watch the performances at the Nurses Ball.

