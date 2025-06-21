Beyond the Gates weekly preview sees Hayley collapse, Martin blindsided, and Vernon face a blackmail nightmare

In the upcoming week of Beyond the Gates, the CBS soap opera's storyline will take a dramatic turn, complicating the plot dynamics even further. The weekly preview for June 23 to 27, 2025, reveals that Hayley collapses in pain when Dani and Ashley arrive at the hospital.

In the meantime, Ashley asks Dani whether she thinks Hayley is faking her pain. Dani will answer that Hayley is faking a miscarriage and trying to pin it on her. However, when Hayley starts having cramps, fans wonder whether she will end up losing her baby.

On the other hand, Martin will walk into a room filled with several people in Fairmont Crest. He will ask Vernon why the latter would bring his father into this. Later, Vernon makes it clear that Ted has known everything since the beginning. However, the preview does not illuminate what exactly they are talking about.

Hayley collapses in front of Dani and Ashley on Beyond the Gates

According to the spoilers preview of Beyond the Gates for the week of June 23 to 27, 2025, Dani will meet Ashley in front of the nurse's station at the hospital. Ashley asks Dani if she really thinks Hayley is in pain. Ashley states:

"You think Hayley is pretending to be in pain?"

In the meantime, Hayley collapses in front of them out of severe pain. While Hayley is holding on to her stomach, Dani explains to Ashley that Hayley is faking her pain and trying to pin it on her. Dani says:

"She faked the fetus to hold onto the man, and now it’s hard to fake a swollen belly, so now she’s faking a miscarriage and trying to pin it on me!"

With the ongoing drama unfolding in the current storyline of the daytime drama, Dani might end up engaging in a face-off against Hayley. As Hayley starts having cramps, viewers are eager to find out whether she ends up losing her baby.

Martin gets blindsided, while Vernon faces a blackmail nightmare on Beyond the Gates

Meanwhile, on Beyond the Gates, Martin will walk into a room filled with the most unlikely grouping of men in Fairmont Crest. He will start wondering what is going on. Martin shouts:

"What the heck?"

Everyone, including Vernon, Elon, Bill, Joey, and Martin's father, Ted, is present at the scene for a possible meeting. After noticing everyone inside the room, Martin asks Vernon why he would pull his father, Ted, into this. Vernon will likely explain to Martin that Ted has known everything from the very beginning.

However, the spoilers preview does not disclose the details about what Ted knows. Martin turns to his father and asks whether the allegations are true. Martin remarks:

"Tell me that’s not true."

Ted’s expression will reveal that he has known about Martin’s secret all this while, making it clear that he has kept another lie from Nicole Richardson. Although the entire story has not been revealed yet, fans await to discover how everyone was involved in the congressman’s big secret and cover-up.

Later, in Beyond the Gates, Anita Dupree will return from her Articulettes reunion rehearsals in the upcoming episodes. The preview features a scene where Anita and Vernon hold on to each other at the Dupree mansion. Anita asks Vernon whether something is wrong. She says:

"Is there something you’re not telling me about our kingdom?"

They end up hugging each other, but it is revealed that Vernon looks extremely concerned about something. The spoilers suggest that Kenneth will start blackmailing the Duprees.

After facing a blackmail nightmare, Vernon will be in damage control mode during the entire week. He will try to figure out a way to deal with Kenneth, the sketchy country club busboy, who is back in the picture.

Although Vernon is not a violent man, he is not someone who will sit calmly. The spoilers preview hint at the fact that Vernon Dupree will not allow anyone to disrupt his family’s peace.

Fans of Beyond the Gates can watch new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

